Is This The Turning Point Of Global Monetary Policy?

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
541 Followers

Summary

  • The synchronized global central bank tightening cycle is long in the tooth.
  • Both the Bank of Canada and Reserve Bank of Australia are pausing tightening to allow the long and variable lags of monetary policy to play out in their respective economies.
  • The Bank of England is slowing down the speed at which it hiked policy after navigating the pension and gilt crisis last autumn.
  • This likely marks the turning point for monetary policy as we enter the end of the cycle.

Torn bills revealing Monetary Policy words

Tast Nawarat

The tightening of monetary policy is coming to an end, globally. Back in July, we highlighted the synchronized global nature of monetary tightening as almost all the developed market central banks were in the middle of raising

This article was written by

Manning & Napier profile picture
Manning & Napier
541 Followers
Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) provides a broad range of investment solutions through separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and collective investment trust funds, as well as a variety of consultative services that complement our investment process. Founded in 1970, we offer equity and fixed income portfolios as well as a range of blended asset portfolios, such as life cycle funds, that use a mix of stocks and bonds. We serve a diversified client base of high-net-worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, Taft-Hartley plans, endowments and foundations. For many of these clients, our relationship goes beyond investment management and includes customized solutions that address key issues and solve client-specific problems.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.