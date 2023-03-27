SomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2023 12:59 AM ETSomaLogic, Inc. (SLGC), SLGCW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.62K Followers

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - Investor Relations, Gilmartin Group LLC

Troy Cox - Chief Executive Officer

Shaun Blakeman - Chief Financial Officer

Adam Taich - EVP, Life Sciences Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Dan Brennan - Cowen

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Welcome to SomaLogic's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. We will take questions following prepared remarks.

I will now turn the call over to Marissa Bych of Gilmartin Group for introductory disclosures.

Marissa Bych

Thank you. Today, SomaLogic released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make forward-looking statements during this call within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to our market opportunity, gross margin and future financial performance, protein content, and database growth, customer base, diagnostic pipeline, expectations for hiring and growth in our organization are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these statements. For a list and description of the risks and uncertainties associated with our business, please refer to the risks factor section of our Form-10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. This

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.