Earnings of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) will most probably continue to surge this year on the back of around mid-single-digit loan growth and subdued margin expansion. As a result, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $3.77 per share for 2023, up 17% year-over-year. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve slightly reduced my earnings estimate. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price; hence, I’m maintaining a hold rating on SYBT stock.

Organic Loan Growth Likely to Slow Down

Stock Yards Bancorp’s organic loan growth remained strong in the last quarter and beat my expectations. Thanks to the strong organic growth and the acquisition of Commonwealth Bancshares in the first quarter of 2022, the loan portfolio surged by 24.7% last year.

The company has relied on acquisitions for growth in the past. As no upcoming M&A transactions have been announced so far, I have decided to exclude this factor from my estimates for 2023. Therefore, I’m projecting the loan growth for this year to be below the historical average.

Moreover, I’m expecting the organic loan growth to also be lower this year compared to previous years. The high-interest rate environment will likely keep the credit demand subdued.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate presents a mixed outlook on loan growth. Stock Yards Bancorp mostly operates in Kentucky, with some presence in Indianapolis, Indiana, and Cincinnati, Ohio as well. Compared to other states, Kentucky and Ohio’s labor markets aren’t that tight, but they’re still at enviable positions in a historical context.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 5% in 2023. Further, I’m expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net Loans 2,523 2,818 3,480 4,115 5,132 5,394 Growth of Net Loans 5.8% 11.7% 23.5% 18.3% 24.7% 5.1% Other Earning Assets 596 694 896 2,097 1,716 1,733 Deposits 2,794 3,134 3,989 5,788 6,391 6,717 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 95 123 91 86 218 221 Common equity 367 406 441 676 760 835 Book Value Per Share ($) 16.0 17.8 19.4 26.9 26.3 28.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 16.0 17.1 18.7 21.5 19.6 22.2 Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Lower Loan Growth to Result in Lower Margin Expansion

An overwhelming 71% of the loan portfolio is comprised of fixed loans, while the remaining 29% is made up of variable-rate loans. As a result, the loan portfolio is quite slow to re-price. In comparison, the deposit book is much quicker to re-price due to a large balance of interest-bearing demand, savings, and money-market accounts which altogether made up 62% of total deposits. During the fourth quarter, the deposit mix worsened even further, which increased the deposit cost’s rate sensitivity. The non-interest-bearing deposits dropped to 30.5% of total deposits by the end of December from 33.8% at the end of September 2022.

The results of the management’s rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K Filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates can decrease the net interest income by 3.44% over twelve months.

2022 10-K Filing

The above analysis is just theoretical, and Stock Yards Bancorp’s actual performance has been quite good in the last few quarters despite the balance sheet positioning. The net interest margin increased by 18 basis points in the last quarter after growing cumulatively by 35 basis points in the second and third quarters of last year. This relatively good performance was attributable to loan additions at higher rates than the existing loan yields. As I’m expecting loan growth to slow down, this factor will contribute less to margin expansion this year.

Overall, I’m expecting the margin to grow by just twelve basis points in 2023.

Expecting Earnings to Grow by 17%

The anticipated mid-single-digit loan growth and subdued margin expansion will drive earnings this year. Consequently, I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $3.77 per share for 2023, up 17% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E Net interest income 114 125 136 171 233 269 Provision for loan losses 3 1 18 (1) 10 10 Non-interest income 45 50 52 66 89 89 Non-interest expense 90 98 102 142 192 206 Net income - Common Sh. 56 66 59 75 93 109 EPS - Diluted ($) 2.42 2.89 2.59 2.97 3.21 3.77 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Earnings at Risk are High, But the Possibility of a Crisis is Low

Stock Yards Bancorp’s unrealized losses on the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio amounted to $153.7 million at the end of December 2021, as mentioned in the 10-K Filing. To put this number in perspective, the loss is a sizable 20% of the total equity value at the end of 2022 and 1.7 times the net income reported for last year. Therefore, Stock Yards Bancorp could be in trouble if there is a deposit run and it needs to sell its securities. The unrealized losses will convert into realized losses and hurt net income, and consequently the company’s valuation. However, I believe such a scenario is highly unlikely. Stock Yards Bancorp does not have exposure to venture capital assets, crypto assets, or digital tokens. Additionally, the company operates in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, far from the Californian markets where the three failed banks (SVB Financial (OTC:SIVBQ), Signature Bank (SBNY) and Silvergate Capital (SI) operated. As a result, a deposit run seems highly unlikely.

The likeliest scenario is that Stock Yards Bancorp will reverse its unrealized losses when interest rates start to decline next year. The Federal Reserve is now projecting a higher Fed Funds rate for next year than its previous expectation. Nevertheless, the Fed is still projecting rate cuts next year.

Maintaining a Hold Rating

Given the earnings outlook, I’m expecting the company to increase its dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.30 per share in the third quarter of 2023. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 31% for 2023, which is below the five-year average of 41%. Therefore, there is a good chance of a dividend hike this year. Based on my dividend estimate, Stock Yards Bancorp is offering a forward dividend yield of 2.2%.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Stock Yards Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 2.4x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 16.0 17.1 18.7 21.5 20.2 Average Market Price ($) 36.2 36.4 37.1 53.4 62.9 Historical P/TB 2.27x 2.13x 1.98x 2.49x 3.11x 2.40x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $22.2 gives a target price of $53.1 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 2.2% downside from the March 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 2.20x 2.30x 2.40x 2.50x 2.60x TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($) 22.2 22.2 22.2 22.2 22.2 Target Price ($) 48.7 50.9 53.1 55.3 57.6 Market Price ($) 54.3 54.3 54.3 54.3 54.3 Upside/(Downside) (10.3)% (6.2)% (2.2)% 1.9% 6.0% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 15.9x in the past, as shown below.

FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 Average Earnings per Share ($) 2.42 2.89 2.59 2.97 3.21 Average Market Price ($) 36.2 36.4 37.1 53.4 62.9 Historical P/E 15.0x 12.6x 14.3x 18.0x 19.6x 15.9x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $3.77 gives a target price of $60.0 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 10.5% upside from the March 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 13.9x 14.9x 15.9x 16.9x 17.9x EPS 2023 ($) 3.77 3.77 3.77 3.77 3.77 Target Price ($) 52.5 56.2 60.0 63.8 67.6 Market Price ($) 54.3 54.3 54.3 54.3 54.3 Upside/(Downside) (3.4)% 3.6% 10.5% 17.5% 24.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $56.6, which implies a 4.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 6.4%. Hence, I’m maintaining a hold rating on Stock Yards Bancorp.