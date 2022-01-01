Phuchit/iStock via Getty Images

It took almost two years, but IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) seems to have put the long decline in the stock behind it. The stock responded with a strong rally after it finally hit bottom. While IPGP has given back some of its gains in recent weeks, the trend is still pointing higher. However, IPGP may not be out of the woods just yet. The stock could still be going sideways for a while due to several reasons. Why will be covered next.

The bottom is in or so it seems

A previous article from early November suggested a rally in the stock was possible since the worst seems to have passed with IPGP showing signs of underlying strength, in spite of the existence of a number of headwinds. This turned out to be warranted as November 1 was the bottom with an intraday low of $79.88, a 52-weeks low. Note that November 1 was the day IPGP released its Q3 report.

IPGP stock has been on the move since then, reaching a high of $134.81 on February 16. It appears IPGP has put an end to the almost two years long decline in the stock that followed after the January 2021 high of $262.55. Still, IPGP has ways to go if it is to get back to the old highs. The stock has also retreated in recent weeks, although IPGP is still up 21.5% YTD. The chart below shows how the stock has moved higher after hitting bottom in early November.

Source: finviz.com

The Q3 report played a role in turning things around, but short covering has also been a factor. According to the Nasdaq, short interest has fallen to 882.9K as of 3/15, down from 1442.9K on 11/15. In addition, IPGP got a lift from a shift towards tech stocks in 2023. For instance, the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) has gained 15.6% YTD, way ahead of the 3.7% YTD gain for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Furthermore, a big chunk of the 2023 stock gains was due to the Q4 report. The stock jumped 11.6% the day after the report and a total of 18.6% in three days, which resulted in IPGP being up 41% for the year, However, IPGP has given back almost all of the post-earnings gains. In doing so, the stock has now fallen below the 50-day moving average, which is seen by some as a bearish signal.

Note the lower trendline in the chart above, which the stock followed closely after bottoming. The stock could potentially make its way back to the lower trendline for support, which is currently in the $100-105 region. But even if this were to happen, the stock would still be pointing up with the uptrend remaining intact, provided support holds of course.

Why the market may be having second thoughts about IPGP

The stock jumped higher after the Q4 report, but it seems to be having second thoughts after giving back almost all of the post-earnings rally. While the Q4 report definitely had some pleasing things to report, there were also some less than pleasing things to note. For instance, while demand for emerging growth products is on the rise, it is offset elsewhere, particularly in cutting applications.

As a consequence, IPGP had a down year in FY2022 as shown below. FY2022 revenue declined by 2.1% YoY to $1,429.5M and GAAP EPS declined by 58.1% YoY to $2.16. Among end markets, China saw the biggest change due to local competition and a slowing economy. China still contributed 33.6% of FY2022 revenue, but that’s down from FY2021’s 37.5%.

Note that the EPS decline would have been worse if IPGP had not cut back on certain operating expenses like R&D spending and if IPGP had not bought back shares. IPGP finished with $1,177.6M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at the end of FY2022, down from $1,514.5M at the end of FY2021 with the reduction primarily due to stock buybacks.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS, margins and shares) (GAAP) FY2022 FY2021 YoY Revenue 1,429,547 1,460,860 (2.14%) Gross margin 38.9% 47.7% (880bps) Operating margin 11.9% 25.2% (1330bps) Operating income 169,500 367,883 (53.93%) Net income 109,909 278,416 (60.52%) EPS 2.16 5.16 (58.14%) Weighted-average shares outstanding 50.9M 53.9M (5.57%) Click to enlarge

Source: IPGP Form 10-K

However, most of the earnings decline was due to Q4. IPGP earned $3.88 in Q1-Q3 FY2022, which is just $0.07 less than the $3.95 earned in the corresponding period in FY2021, but a hefty Q4 loss of $1.91 per share brought down the numbers. Revenue declined 8.5% YoY to $333.5M, primarily due to a 21% decline in Europe and a 15% decline in China. The table below shows how the numbers dipped in Q4 FY2022.

Keep in mind that IPGP has a substantial manufacturing presence in Russia, which means that IPGP is affected by sanctions imposed against Russia in the wake of the war in Ukraine. IPGP conducted a review of its Russia operations and with sanctions expected to stick around, IPGP recognized several charges in Q4.

Included are a $79M asset impairment of long-lived assets in Russia, a $74M inventory provision charge and $10M of other restructuring charges. These charges lowered margins and EPS by extension. IPGP has traditionally stuck with GAAP, but it changed tack in Q4 in order to separate special items and their tax impact. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income was $52.7M or $1.08 per share with an assist from stock buybacks.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS, margins and shares) (GAAP) Q4 FY2022 Q3 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 QoQ YoY Net sales 333,539 349,006 364,467 (4.43%) (8.49%) Gross margin 18.2% 43.1% 45.5% (2490bps) (2730bps) Operating margin (26.5%) 26.7% 23.3% (5320bps) (4980bps) Operating expenses 149,304 57,262 81,202 160.74% 83.87% Operating income (88,480) 93,162 84,803 - - Net income (attributable to IPGP) (92,895) 76,264 65,087 - - EPS (1.91) 1.47 1.21 - - Weighted-average shares outstanding 48.7M 51.7M 53.6M (5.80%) (9.14%) Click to enlarge

Source: IPGP Form 8-K

IPGP reported a big loss, but the stock soared higher because IPGP was able to soften the impact by pointing out how emerging growth products like LightWELD are seeing strong demand. Emerging growth products for markets like EVs and medical reached 46% of revenue in Q4. EV sales doubled its share to 20% of FY2022 revenue.

Still, not all businesses are doing great due to weak demand and this could keep a lid on overall growth. From the Q4 earnings call:

“Fourth quarter book-to-bill was slightly below 1. We saw continued softness in orders in Europe and China, primarily due to uncertain macroeconomic conditions, which impact demand in general industrial markets. Media macroeconomic indicators for Europe, China and the U.S. remain subdued, but conditions appear to be more stable in Europe and the U.S., and there is an expectation of increasing activity in China later this year. Additionally, we are benefiting from growth opportunities created by major macro trends such as electric vehicle battery manufacturing and renewable energy. We're seeing continued strong orders in e-mobility and welding applications, which are not being impacted by the economic uncertainty. Furthermore, LightWELD and medical products continue to ramp up, presenting future growth opportunities for IPG.”

A transcript of the FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

The analyst community seems to have bought into the idea of future growth. Guidance from IPGP calls for Q1 FY2023 revenue of $310-340M, a decline of 12.2% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast calls for EPS of $0.90-1.20, a decline of 19.9% YoY at the midpoint a shown below.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2023 (guidance) Q1 FY2022 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $310-340M $370.0M (12.16%) EPS $0.90-1.20 $1.31 (19.85%) Click to enlarge

In contrast, consensus estimates are more optimistic with GAAP EPS of $1.07 and non-GAAP EPS of $1.25 expected on Q1 revenue of $336M. Estimates project non-GAAP EPS of $4.85-6.03 on revenue of $1.31-1.59B by the time FY2023 is over, which is more than FY2022’s $4.65. Remember this is for non-GAAP, not GAAP. The numbers are expected to improve to non-GAAP EPS of $5.35-7.09 on revenue of $1.50-1.72B in FY2024.

IPGP 5-years average Market cap $5.56B - Enterprise value $4.42B - Revenue ("ttm") $1,429.5M - EBITDA $322.0M - Trailing non-GAAP P/E 24.74 31.73 Forward non-GAAP P/E 21.78 31.61 Trailing GAAP P/E 53.25 39.79 Forward GAAP P/E 23.97 32.40 PEG GAAP N/A N/A P/S 4.08 6.08 P/B 2.32 3.37 EV/sales 3.04 5.18 Trailing EV/EBITDA 13.48 16.57 Forward EV/EBITDA 10.94 15.93 Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha

The top and the bottom line have shrunk and the stock has appreciated by around 35% since bottoming, which has pushed multiples higher from where they were in say early November. Still, multiples are significantly lower than the 5-years average. Keep in mind though that the forward multiples are based on earnings projections, which are on the optimistic side.

Investor takeaways

I’m on the fence on this one, but I remain neutral on IPGP as stated before in the prior article. The article was right to surmise that the stock had bottomed after hitting a known support level and was probably heading higher for that reason. The article did underestimate the potential magnitude of a rally, even though earnings did take a hit in Q4 as suspected due to the Russia factor.

Nevertheless, the recent rally notwithstanding, sideways action still looks to be the most probable course of action for the stock. While there are tailwinds, there are also just as many headwinds. In a situation like this, it’s difficult to keep a rally going for long. With IPGP being pulled by two opposing forces in opposite directions, not much headway is to be expected.

On the one hand, IPGP’s efforts to grow into new markets seem to going well, which helps offset the current struggles in the more legacy businesses. On the other hand, IPGP is still exposed to headwinds, including a weak global economy, which expresses itself in a declining top and bottom line. The charts suggest being bullish, although a move lower may come first.

While multiples are lower than they have been in the past, they are only in line with other stocks, neither cheap nor expensive. Earnings forecasts are on the optimistic side, which has helped the stock, but this carries the risk of disappointment should IPGP fail to meet expectations. This could result in the stock giving back recent gains.

No one should be faulted for thinking long IPGP is the way to go, but if there’s one factor that is likely to sway those on the fence, then it’s probably the current state of the stock market. In today’s market where there is a real risk of a general selloff due to a number of reasons, including a bank crisis, it’s probably best not to be too exposed to stocks, certainly not tech stocks that have rallied a lot, perhaps too much, in 2023.

Bottom line, the pluses offset the minuses and vice versa for IPGP. If one is able to stomach short-term fluctuations, then long IPGP is worth taking into consideration. If not, considering the current state of the stock market where unnecessary risk-taking is not encouraged, then it may be better to just wait it out for another time when conditions are more favorable.