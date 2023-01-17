Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Three years earlier, we rated stocks in the Medical Testing and Diagnostics Kits (MTDK) industry, and Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) in particular, a Strong Buy. The $30B market for at-home medical tests and use in doctors’ offices was booming. The MTDK market potential continues expanding, as companies add new medical testing products for humans and animals.

We do not consider Myriad Genetics, Inc a breakthrough leader in the industry at this time; we do not foresee any potential opportunity warranting retail value investors holding the stock or making a substantial investment in Myriad. In our opinion, MYGN stock deserves a Sell rating.

Precision Testing

Myriad Genetics, Inc. develops and sells molecular diagnostic genetic tests addressing Hereditary Cancer Risk, Oncology, Prenatal Care, Urology, and Mental Health. Its mission is to make genetic tests available that detect “powerful information to inform healthcare decisions and improve patient outcomes.” For instance, genetic tests can lead to improving outcomes in pregnant women if you “understand your risk of developing certain cancers, genes can be your guide.” The company operates 5 genetics laboratories with ISO certifications and accreditations.

The 31-year-old company offers brand name kits including:

MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks of hereditary cancers;

BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants. The company recently entered a strategic partnership with another public company to expand the availability and sales of its oncology test for homologous recombination deficiency;

MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer;

Prolaris Prostate Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression tumor analysis for assessing the aggressiveness of prostate cancer;

EndoPredict Breast Cancer Prognostic Test, an RNA expression test for assessing the aggressiveness of breast cancer;

Precise Tumor, a solution for precision oncology;

Prequel Prenatal Screen, a non-invasive prenatal screening test conducted using maternal blood to screen for severe chromosomal disorders in a fetus;

Foresight Carrier Screen, a prenatal test for future parents to assess their risk of passing on a recessive genetic condition to their offspring;

GeneSight Psychotropic Mental Health Medication Test is a DNA genotyping test to aid psychotropic drug selection for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other mental health conditions.

The Global Genetic Diagnostics Market Report 2023, forecasts an annual CAGR growth rate of 10.31% over the next 5 years. The growing number of genetic disorder cases is driving the market. Consumers want knowledge. Governments are interested in early healthcare intervention when inherited cardiovascular disease and cancer can be detected.

Headwinds and Wins

Despite the industry growth, the stock of Myriad Genetics sputtered over the past 5 years (-23.4%). It slipped 12% over the past 12 months. 2023 has been a good year. The stock popped by +47.67%. Myriad is not been able to patent BRCA1 and 2 genes since a 2013 court decision. A year ago, Myriad won USFDA approval for its BRACAnalysis test.

FY ’19 revenue was at its height. Sales dipped during the pandemic and began increasing again in 2021 but are not exciting. We cannot look to quarterly earnings as a source of inspiration to recommend an investment, and short interest reflects a bearish position on the stock; it is at a high 7.63% rate.

Revenue & Earnings MYGN (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating has been a steady Hold since August ’22. Then the share price fell from $27.62 to $14.51 closing in December ’22. Wall Street analysts either rate the stock Hold or Sell with one Buy.

Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

SA reported in February ’23, Myriad’s Q4 Non-GAAP EPS was at -$0.12; revenue was $177.8M, up 10.6% Y/Y. Q4 testing volumes rose 26% Y/Y. The company acquired Gateway Genomics and its SneakPeek Early Gender DNA Test. Myriad acquired 5 companies in the last 5 years, all in life sciences and medical products.

In our opinion, Q1 ’23 EPS will be close to -$0.20 versus -$0.03 in Q1 ’22. The loss might reach $0.25. The company shared with shareholders its new and improved products per the SA transcript; however, “the new products are not contemplated to be big contributors to the 2023 guide.”

The officers’ revenue guidance for FY ’23 is flat with the possibility of an EPS loss of as much as -$.40. Jeffries cut the stock’s target price to $20 this month. Revenue might be climbing but net income has been in the red every year. Cash on hand (~$115M) and a market cap of $1.89B is pretty much a wash with the company’s total debt of ~$145M. The next report date is scheduled for May 4, 2023.

Corporate insider trading has trended to the sell side for the past 7 months, though there was a spurt of buying shares last month when the share price meandered around $18. Hedge funds steadily sold shares since January 2021 but increased holdings by 1.7M last quarter before the price topped $22. We attribute the price rise primarily to the company beating analysts’ greater loss estimates.

The company does not pay a dividend. Another concern is the stock has a high Beta of 1.79 making it a volatile risk for retail investors.

Takeaway

Our sentiment is down about Myriad Genetics, Inc despite it being in a growing industry. That is also the consensus among analysts and investors. The stock is lightly covered and traded with about 350K shares traded daily. Though the stock is climbing after the last quarterly report beat estimates, the company does not demonstrate any potential for ensuring a positive net income in 2023. We believe our Sell rating is justified, as the stock is up from its 52-week low of $13.92. We do not foresee any reason to expect it to once again touch its $28.18 high this year.