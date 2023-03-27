Is The Tide Still Going Out? Analyzing The Impact Of Silicon Valley Bank Collapse On Credit Markets

Mar. 29, 2023 1:35 AM ETIG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IIGV, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, RBND, LQDB, JHCB, HYG, PHB, JNK, HYS, IHY, THY, HYLD, SPHY, SJNK, GHYG, HYXU, ANGL, HYLS, PGHY, SHYG, HYGH, BSJN, WFHY, FALN, HYXF, BSJO, HYLB, GHYB, HYDB, USHY, SHYL, HYUP, HYDW, BSJP, FDHY, HYGV, BSJQ, PHYL, FLHY, IBHD, IBHE, IBHC, BSJR, NUHY, PTBD, ESHY, BSJS, HYBB, DFHY, IBHF, IHYF, BKHY, IBHG, HYD, HYMB, SHYD, FMHI, HYMU, BSJT, BBHY, PEX, PSP, BAPR, BAUG, BJUL, BJUN, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BUFF, CATH, CSTNL, EFIV, EPS, FTA, HIBL, HIBS, IVE, IVV, IVW, KNG, NOBL, NVQ, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PJAN, PJUN, PUTW, QDIV, QVML, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWL, RYARX, RYT, SDS, SH, SNPE, SPDN, SPDV, SPGP, SPHB, SPHD, SPHQ, SPLG, SPLV, SPLX, SPMO, SPMV, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SSO, SSPY, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, VFINX, VOO, VOOG, VOOV, VXX, VXZ, XLG, XRLV, XVV, XYLD, XYLG, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ
Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
3.76K Followers

Summary

  • Investors are asking if the tide is still going out, whether credit seizures in the economy and markets are getting worse, or if the situation is improving.
  • A comparison of the pace of investment grade debt issuance in 2022 and 2023 reveals a flatlining in March 2023, around the time of the bank's collapse.
  • The junk bond market has also flatlined in recent weeks. Comparing March 2022 to March 2023, the number of deals and total volume of junk bond issuance is on par with the low levels seen in March 2020.

Collapsing bank sign

Henrik5000/iStock via Getty Images

By FS Staff

The following article is based on our recent weekly investment video published March 27, 2023, Weekly Update: Corporate Debt Issuance Slowing to a Crawl

The recent turmoil in the credit markets due

Corporate debt issuance

junk bond market

Leveraged loan market

Stock Market vs. Credit Markets

New Lows and Large Cap Tech

This article was written by

Financial Sense profile picture
Financial Sense
3.76K Followers
Cited by Barron's as one of the top financial websites to visit on the weekend, Financial Sense (www.financialsense.com) provides educational resources to the broad public audience through a daily podcast, editorials, current news and resource links on salient financial market issues. Begun in 1985 as a local talk radio program, Financial Sense Newshour (www.financialsense.com/financial-sense-newshour) is a weekly webcast with host Jim Puplava and top financial thinkers. Writing staff of Financial Sense includes: Jim Puplava, Chris Puplava, Ryan Puplava, and Cris Sheridan.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.