Dollar Cost Averaging: Delivering Above-Average Portfolio Returns

Mar. 29, 2023 2:43 AM ETADI, AMT, MSFT, SCHD, SPY, V
Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
646 Followers

Summary

  • Dollar cost averaging has long been known to be an effective investing strategy.
  • Out of curiosity, I decided to take an in-depth look at the power of DCA within my real money portfolio.
  • It is clear that increasing the number of days in which you invest has led to an increase in returns since the beginning of 2022.

Three Dimensional Graph Of Volatile Data From Sticks And Spheres

peepo

Background

I have always been motivated by the teachings of Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham, using their methods as the foundation for my investing style. This is particularly noticeable in my dividend growth income article series where I

Effect of investment frequency

Recurring Investment Frequency (Portfoliovisualizer.com)

My Portfolio Returns

My Portfolio Returns (Fidelity.com)

Dividend Growth

Dividend Income Growth - March 2023 (dividendsengineer.com)

This article was written by

Financial Engineering profile picture
Financial Engineering
646 Followers
I am an electromechanical engineer who has worked in the automotive, IT infrastructure, and medical device industries. My goal is to produce technical breakdowns on company products and share my industry experiences to provide insight on current engineering trends. Providing real world product knowledge on new trends or relatively unknown engineering developments gives readers a unique advantage when conducting research on a potential investment.I am a long term buy-and-hold investor who seeks investments with strong cash flows that produce a growing passive income stream or heavily invest into R&D.Follow my blog posts and track my real-time portfolio transactions on my blog, Engineered Finances, at dividendsengineer.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, V, ADI, AMT, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.