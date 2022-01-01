VNET Mired In Mess Of Red Ink, Chairman's Dubious Stock Maneuvers

Mar. 29, 2023 1:55 AM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • VNET’s net loss widened in last year’s fourth quarter as its costs grew faster than a mediocre 7.7% revenue increase.
  • The company is facing pressure to refinance its debt, but may have difficulty raising funds after its chairman resorted to a dubious maneuver to retain his control of the company.
  • At this point, the best thing that could happen for VNET would be a takeover by a rich investor that can take care of all its financial problems.

Server room background

piranka

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET), the weakest of China’s three listed data center operators, could use a deep-pocketed buyer right now to set its messy house in order. But despite earlier interest, suitors won’t exactly be lining up to buy

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.