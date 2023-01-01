blackred

By Mike Anderson

We believe current dynamics of robust demand, decreased competition and rising prices for P&C insurance offer an attractive investment opportunity.

Pricing power is a particularly valuable investment attribute, and we believe there is currently an exciting opportunity for investors to capture it within property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

We’re currently in an extraordinary environment for the P&C market, as a cycle of disasters, conflicts and disruptions has fostered robust demand for risk mitigation while losses have served to reduce insurers’ appetite for risk. The result has been strong pricing momentum that is well-above industry historical averages for commercial P&C lines. For the January 1, 2023 renewal, the market saw premiums increase 7% for insurance and as much as 50% for reinsurance.1

So, what has been the impetus for this positive pricing trend (referred to as a “hard market”), what is the current opportunity and how long do we think it could last?

Natural disasters, cyberattacks, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a broad, rising risk of litigation have all contributed to substantial claims for exposed insurers, with the last five years averaging over $100 billion in catastrophic losses.2 With losses two times the average of the previous five years,3 many insurers—especially those that were overexposed or poorly capitalized—elected to exit those markets. With less insurance capital left in supply, and demand staying strong, remaining participants have been rewarded with decades-high price increases without signs of softening.

As to where we are in the current cycle and how much longer pricing can remain strongly favorable to insurers, unlike the last two major loss cycles after 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina, the lure of increased pricing power has thus far not resulted in a meaningful influx of new entrants or competitive capital. Whether this has been due to the rising cost of capital or concerns around the trajectory and/or sustainability of recent elevated loss trends, the net result has been for pricing to largely remain free of significant competitive pressure. We see no meaningful near-to-medium-term catalyst on the horizon that would change that dynamic. With a firmly entrenched hard market, we believe that the segment will continue to offer compelling top- and bottom-line opportunities from best-in-class insurers that have both available capital and the necessary underwriting expertise to leverage this pricing power and effectively navigate whatever challenges lie ahead.

1 CIAB, Bloomberg and Arthur Gallagher2, 3 Howden Group and CIAB

