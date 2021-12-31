Quest Resource Holding's Debt Is Dragging The Company's Performance

Mar. 29, 2023 3:26 AM ETQuest Resource Holding Corporation (QRHC)
Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
696 Followers

Summary

  • Quest Resource Holding is a waste manager. The company specializes in recycling and landfill deviation. It has a light-asset business model partnering with smaller local operators.
  • The company's current management has been very good at reducing expenses and increasing margins, even while revenues were falling.
  • However, the company also took substantial debt to pursue acquisitions, and now that debt looms over it as a high cost and risk.
  • Taking different approaches to QRHC's valuation, I find that the company's shares are not discounted enough to accommodate the risk of debt.

Female Resource Recovery Specialist Using Digital Tablet

AzmanJaka

Quest Resource Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:QRHC) is a national waste manager specializing in recycling and landfill diversion.

The company has been improving its operating margins since 2016 while growing revenues organically. It has an asset-light model that reduces the risk

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Tomas Andrade Campanini profile picture
Tomas Andrade Campanini
696 Followers
I specialize in global micro, small and medium size companies that trade in the US using a Due Diligence approach, scrapping for as much information as possible about the company, and making qualitative judgments. I speak five languages (Spanish, English, Chinese, Italian, Portuguese). I also create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable.Homo sum, humani nihil a me alienum puto Disclaimer: All of the author's articles are written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. They represent the author's opinion only and in no way constitute professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in any articles published.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.