AzmanJaka

Quest Resource Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:QRHC) is a national waste manager specializing in recycling and landfill diversion.

The company has been improving its operating margins since 2016 while growing revenues organically. It has an asset-light model that reduces the risk of operational leverage.

However, the company also took significant debt starting in 2020 to finance several acquisitions, for as much as $100 million in the aggregate. Most of that debt is expensive, paying close to 6% above SOFR.

Using an EV approach to equity valuation, I find that the company's EV is excessive for the amount of cash-based operating income it can generate. This indicates that the equity is also overvalued.

Note: Unless otherwise indicated, all information has been obtained from QRHC's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Asset-light waste management: QRHC offers recycling and landfill diversion services to national companies. The company does not own the equipment required to do those jobs at a national scale but contracts from smaller local operators.

According to the company, its competitive advantages are the possibility to offer a national service (in comparison with local operators), the breadth of streams it can handle, and its services less tied to capital requirements like landfills, trucks, etc.

The company focuses on brokering the deals, earning a spread between the local operators and the national clients, and improving the services offered through subcontractors (for example, concentrating on landfill diversion and recycling).

A new strategy is working: The company traditionally operated using the same model, but in 2016 a new managerial team refocused the company's services towards higher margin ones.

The surprising result is that the company grew gross profits while decreasing revenues. At the same time, it kept SG&A relatively at bay, reducing the proportion of SG&A to gross profits.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Risky acquisitions: In 2020, but mostly in 2021, the company spent millions on several acquisitions of regional competitors. In total, the company spent $16 million in 2020, $50 million in 2021, and $4 million in 2022.

The level of acquisitions was so aggressive that in FY21, the company did not disclose proforma information on three acquisitions costing $16 million because these were 'immaterial.'

I do not understand why the company decided to make acquisitions at such an accelerated pace (and as explained below at such expensive financing terms) if it could organically grow profits in the 2016/2020 period.

Data by YCharts

Sagged with debt: The problem with the acquisitions is that the company financed most of them with expensive debt (and a 33% dilution to 2020 shareholders). Today, the company owes $61 million at SOFR + 5.5/7.5% (one of the most expensive spreads I have studied) and $12 million at SOFR + 1.75/2.25%.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Ignore intangible amortization: The company recorded most of the acquisition prices as intangibles, not as goodwill. This is depressing operating income by charging significant depreciation charges of $9.3 million in FY22.

The true question is not the accounting treatment but the business reality. In my opinion, these intangibles do not represent part of the cost of running these businesses but rather the realization (in a transaction) of the value created by these businesses. It is not that the company is acquiring tangible assets that will need to be replaced. It just paid to own a business that was running and profitable.

For that reason, I believe intangibles should be ignored. Looking at it that way, we find that QRHC is quite profitable at the operating level. There are several indications: cash generated by the business (CFO + changes in working capital), or gross profit minus SG&A. We can subtract capital expenditures from these to account for business reinvestment.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

A cost model: My cost model considers fixed efficiencies. That is, independently of revenue falling or growing, the company's gross profit margin, SG&A to revenues ratio, and CAPEX to revenues ratios are kept constant. Using this data, I work with a hypothesis of cash-based (ignoring depreciation, including CAPEX) operating margin of 3.5%.

Further, with the current level of debts, and a terminal SOFR rate of 5%, we could expect $7.8 million in interest expenses yearly.

Amortization expenses should shield most of the income to common generated after paying interests.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

An equity-based valuation: When I approach QRHC's valuation from the equity side, I find that no price is good enough because the company is extremely risky in its current situation.

Considering the assumed 3.5% cash-based operating margin and $7.8 million in interest expenses, if yearly revenues fall to $222 million, the company will have trouble paying interest with cash generated from operations. Annualized revenues are currently at $250 million using 4Q22 revenues, down from $308 million annualized from 2Q22 revenues (the business is not particularly seasonal). Further, the above calculation assumes constant efficiencies with revenues falling, which is not necessarily realistic.

Data by YCharts

As a common shareholder, the risk is significant that the company will either face a decline in revenues, a decline in profitability, or a further increase in interest rates, which would cause the company to face problems paying its obligations. The result may not be a default but probably dilution or acquisition in unfavorable terms.

EV-based valuation: The risk, in this case, does not emanate from the shares' price but rather from the company's operations and financials.

I recognize that 'no price is good enough' is not satisfactory. Another approach to valuation is to consider the perspective of an investor who could solve the company's financing problems by paying down the debt.

That investor would not be concerned with the pre-tax profitability of the company but rather with the company's operating profitability.

Again, using a range of between $220 million and $300 million and constant efficiencies of 3.5%, we arrive at between $7.7 and $10.5 million in cash-based operating profits.

On the positive, the company has shown several quality characteristics like cost management, high-margin business prioritization, improving efficiencies, organic growth, and an asset-light (low operational leverage) business model.

On the negative, it has shown a lack of conservative capital allocation, rushing to acquire companies irrespective of the debt costs and risks involved, low margins, which, coupled with low operational leverage, make organic profitability growth slow, and a lack of clear competitive advantages.

At a current EV of $171 million, QRHC offers an EV/Op.Inc. multiple of between 22x and 16x, which is approximately similar to the one offered by a much more established and qualitative business, Waste Management (WM).

Data by YCharts

Because the debt cannot be adjusted downwards unless the risk of default is clear, the investor would require a haircut on the equity value, which implies a decrease in share price.

Again, this is not a real possibility, but rather an exercise on valuation.

Dilution-based valuation: Finally, we could consider the dilution necessary to repay all of the company's debts. If we assume that prices remain unaffected, in order to repurchase the $73 million in debts outstanding, the company should issue approximately 12 million shares. Adding the current diluted share count of 21.4 million we arrive at approximately 33.5 million shares of the after-issue company.

The shareholders of this company would have the rights to the same cash-based operating profits, between $7.5 and $10.5 million (we are ignoring taxes because of the intangibles amortization shield and $12 million in tax allowances).

Divided by that number of shares, the company would offer an operating income of between $0.22 and $0.31 per share. That is a price-to-operating-income ratio between 20x and 28x.

Again, considering the qualitative characteristics of the company, this multiple seems excessive, in my opinion.

Conclusion

QRHC is an interesting company with management that did a very good job at improving profitability and margins. Still, the company is young, its business model is not necessarily bullet-proof, and growth ahead is not guaranteed.

Its more pressing problem is the amount of debt it has. Considering the debt and current interest rates, equity participation for a regular investor is too risky. However, in order to provide a valuation, we considered the perspective of a take-private purchaser that could repay the company's debts and the perspective of debt repayment by dilution.

Both perspectives yielded multiples to adjusted operating income (to account for amortization of intangibles) that are too high, compared to the company's perspectives and business quality, in my opinion.

For that reason, I believe QRHC stock is not an opportunity at these prices.

Future improvements

There are several ways in which the company's situation might improve.

Organic growth surprise: If the company continues growing and maintains its efficiencies, it can slowly repay debt principals. The problem with this avenue is the speed at which operating profits grow, given the lack of operational leverage. For example, for the company to produce $5 million above interest payments, revenues should grow to almost $370 million ($13 million over a 3.5% adjusted operating margin).

Interest decrease: If the market interest rate decreases, the company could refinance or pay lower interest, releasing more profits to reduce principals. The scenario under which interest rates decrease fast, though, might not be good for business, given that the monetary authorities will decrease rates under the risk of a real economic recession.

Acquisition: The exercise of EV valuation is interesting because the company could get acquired by a larger competitor interested in its business model or customer list. The specific price paid for equity will depend on the company's financial strain and the credit availability of the market.