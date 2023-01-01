ipopba

By Christopher M. Oshewolo

We believe credit fundamentals should weaken in the unfolding environment, but to a manageable extent given their strong starting point.

As management teams continue to work through the implications of banking stress in the late innings of a central bank tightening cycle, credit fundamentals remain a key anchor for investment grade companies. Based on our analysis of trailing 12 months’ data of S&P 500 companies excluding financials, corporate fundamentals continue to be characterized by healthy balance sheets with industrial credit metrics much improved beyond pre-COVID levels.

Recent results show companies meeting lowered expectations with a slowing macro environment weighing on forward guidance. Topline growth and margins have been moderating from historic highs but remain healthy. Notably, results in the retail sector show consumers trading down and seeking value in the face of still-elevated inflation, tighter financing conditions, and a cautious economic outlook. More broadly, a softening demand environment has reduced the pricing power of companies and constrained their ability to continue to pass through higher input costs to offset inflationary trends. As recent announcements of headcount reductions demonstrate, management teams are increasingly looking inward for opportunities to improve efficiencies and reduce costs in defense of margins.

In aggregate, the ability of management teams to revert to conservative financial policies in the face of challenging operating conditions is a well-practiced art, and we are already seeing signs of the playbook at work - share buybacks are beginning to decline as moderating demand and inflationary pressures weigh on cash flow generation. While we expect management’s conservatism to mitigate the impact of a downshift in demand on credit metrics, we do not expect it to be sufficient in preventing leverage from rising in an economic downturn. However, we note that a potential uptrend in leverage should be manageable given the strong starting point for corporate fundamentals. Prevailing volatility in the current environment and a weakening growth outlook should keep the pace of merger and acquisition activity modest and limit related incremental risk to credit fundamentals. Away from the aggregate picture, we anticipate some divergence in the evolution of credit metrics in the unfolding environment and will remain vigilant in surveilling idiosyncratic risks.

The dust of the banking upheaval should ultimately settle, and the cumulative effects of the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle should become clear in time. While much remains uncertain, the implications for investment grade credit fundamentals should be manageable, as the payoff of a strong starting point.

