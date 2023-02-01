Tesco: Waiting For FY2023 Results

Mar. 29, 2023 3:43 AM ETTesco PLC (TSCDF), TSCDY
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Groups

Summary

  • The UK's biggest supermarket Tesco hasn't done too badly in the stock markets in 2023 so far, exceeding the performance of both S&P 500 and FTSE 100.
  • Sustained sales growth, market dominance, and fruitful cost-cutting measures go in its favour. But the two macroeconomic challenges of high inflation and slow growth can squeeze profits.
  • With an elevated P/E, a further hit to profits could mean that its price is due to fall. So much depends on its next set of results and its outlook.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »

Tesco Supermarket Report 92% Fall In Profits

Jeff J Mitchell

UK's biggest supermarket, Tesco (OTCPK:TSCDF) has not done too badly at the stock markets in 2023 so far. Year-to-date [YTD], it is up by 10%. This is striking, compared to the sub-1% rise in the FTSE 100 (

Price returns

Price returns (Source: Seeking Alpha)

UK's inflation over the years

UK's inflation over the years (Source: Trading Economics)

Trading update

Source: Tesco

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
400 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.