Hudson Technologies Is Positioned For Long-Term Sustainable Growth

Mar. 29, 2023 3:50 AM ETHudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN)
Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
62 Followers

Summary

  • Hudson's closed-loop reclamation system will benefit as the AIM Act further limits the production of virgin HFCs.
  • Hudson is a deep-value stock that trades at a 16% FCF Yield.
  • Between multiple expansions and operational excellence, Hudson should benefit from transitioning from CFC/HCFC/HFC to HFO.

Group of teenagers holding up a world made of plastic trash

Alistair Berg

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is becoming more and more vital to limiting greenhouse gas emissions through their closed loop reclamation and recycling technology. Their business services are set up to both service customers' needs for HFC and CFC as well

Investor Presentation 11.2022

Investor Presentation 11.2022

Cooling Post

Cooling Post

Company 10-k

Company 10-k

This article was written by

Michael Del Monte profile picture
Michael Del Monte
62 Followers
Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst. Expertise resides in traditional value and event-driven investing.My research involves a macroeconomic backdrop with a bottoms-up approach to building an investment thesis. Time horizons may vary; however, the research presented typically does not materialize for at least 6-months to a year. Each company report merges firm value and global economics for a full-scope thesis.Each equity report presented on SeekingAlpha comes with a deeper economic research note that can be found on my Substack, ThePeachPit.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.