Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), which operates as a renewable fuels company, continues its attempt to secure deals and financing in a challenging economic environment, and with a multitude of potential private companies and public entities in order to eventually launch businesses the generate revenue, and ultimately - earnings.

At this time there are so many variables and pieces of the puzzle that must be brought together in order to get a view of what the company is actually going to be able to do, that it's impossible to evaluate what the future will hold for GEVO stock.

It can be imagined if most of the plan comes together, but it can't legitimately be counted on - and there are a number of elements in play that could take two years or more to come to fruition, if they ever do.

The other major thing to consider is, if the company is able to land the deals, successfully finance and build facilities, there's no way of knowing what it'll take to generate a profit, or if it'll be able to. Companies in the "green" space are volatile, and many of them, even after years, fail to grow, let alone be profitable.

In this article we'll primarily look at the overall company, with a focus on financing, its balance sheet, and the overall position of the company at this time.

Balance sheet

At the end of calendar 2022 the company had cash and cash equivalents of $237.12 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $40.8 million at the end of calendar 2021. Total liquidity was $482.8 million, with $78.3 million of that being restricted cash related to collateral in the development of its Net-Zero 1 project and Northwest Iowa RNG bonds.

The company held long-term debt of $67.00 million at the end of calendar 2022.

Investment on capital projects during the fourth quarter totaled $15.6 million, including $8.6 million into New-Zero 1, $5.3 million in Net-Zero 2, and $1.7 million into Northwest Iowa RNG.

Management stated it was in the process of seeking new debt and equity partners for NZ1 and other projects outside of its flagship businesses. Among the sources of financing are commercial debt and loans guaranteed by the DOE.

The company estimates it'll spend from $100.00 million to $200.00 million on its NZ1 project over the next twelve months. The reason for the wide discrepancy in spend was explained as coming from "managing through the EPC contracting process and limited notice to proceed in the time frame of the project spend."

Terms of its partners

One of the variables GEVO faces is in regard to the terms its potential partners want in financing and/or taking positions in projects. When asked about this, management said in negotiations there have been a different requirements from various sources.

Beyond traditional debt financing, the company has also had different sources want different equity levels in the partnerships. Some potential partners have even stated they want to do all-equity deals. Others apparently desire different percentages of equity. Management said it has to bring the different potential partners together in to see how to work it all out.

As for a pure developer model, GEVO noted that under that scenario it would get a retained interest, which would allow it to free up capital to invest in other projects, because under those conditions it would get equity in a deal without having to invest.

If it does that across a number of deals, it would continue to free up money in order to boost more retained interest, which presumably would not only leverage capital, but its time, which could bring projects online quicker.

With the multitude of projects the company wants to develop, it's going to have to work out a variety of deals with different partners, balancing the various elements associated with that. There are also some potential partners that have an interest in investing in more than one plant, which may be beneficial to GEVO, but makes it challenging and potentially time-consuming to bring all the variables together; and this is just NZ1 I'm primarily looking at here. Along with the private credit markets, as mentioned, it has been invited by the Department of Energy (DOE) to apply for a loan guarantee which would result in better terms, which would of course be significant when considering the high-interest rate environment that has made capital expensive.

Looking ahead

A number of investors are starting to get concerned over the time it's taking GEVO to develop the business to the point it's actually operational. There's a couple of small things it's doing, but they're basically immaterial to the company.

The major issue, as management acknowledges, is the length of time it'll take for NZ1 to launch, and what the company will to until that time to generate revenue. GEVO believes NZ1 will be operational sometime in 2025.

In response to those concerns, the company has plans to grow its R&D business, which would generate revenue. It's also pointing to a developer model, which would mean it could take cash back out of those projects and recycle it into the business, meaning, changing its percentage of ownership in projects.

Another potential income stream is in relationship to facilitations and licensing.

My thought on this is they'll never be much more than possible stream of income to placate investors or shareholders until it is ready to launch its flagship businesses. One other revenue stream should be its renewable natural gas (RNG) project in Northwest Iowa, which is projected to have an initial production capacity of 355,000 MMBtu annually. The company has plans to expand that to 400,000 MMBtu in Q4 2023. For full year 2023 the company expects to produce from 350,000-375,000 MMBtu. Further out, the company is working in partnership with Axens, Burns and McDonnell, and Praj, to start the engineering phase of its Net-Zero 2 project (NZ2), which the company estimates will be approximately three times larger than NZ1. The primary purpose of the facility will be to supply sustainable aviation fuel to nearby Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

Under the best-case scenario NZ1 is expected to launch in 2025, and assuming it does so, it's still going to take a significant amount of time before NZ2 is operational.

Conclusion

The main concern I have with GEVO is how much equity it's going to have to give up to its partners in exchange for financing, and how much the cost of that capital will be in a high interest rate environment.

Also of major concern is whether or not GEVO will be able to execute on its strategy in a timely manner. More than once in the last earnings report management suggested it could take longer to get things done because it wanted to do things right.

While that sounds good, there's also the possibility it's struggling to bring the disparate parties and deals together because of the differences in terms and desires of potential partners.

Taking into account different projects, many different partners, and the lack of visibility concerning a timeline where this is all going to come together, means it's highly probable it's going to take even longer than expected to get its business plan on track, and even if it does, how much benefit it'll get from it is questionable because of the equity it must give up in order to secure financing from various companies and institutions.

At best, I see GEVO as having potential to be a highly speculative play that could generate some decent, short-term returns for traders. For investors, it could be a possible small play that has limited downside at the current price level, and potential to produce a temporary nice return if the stock bounces. There's not a lot of downsides left for those that position size wisely, and it's possible it could be an asymmetric play, even though I don't think the stock will have legs until NZ1 is operational.

I know that energy stocks like GEVO can be very appealing to retail investors when the share price collapses, but in the case of GEVO there's a reason for the collapse, and that is the lack of any sustainable, near-term production that'll propel the company's growth.

Other than a small amount of capital set aside for speculative plays, this isn't a stock I would be interested in because even if it bounces, I don't see it being sustainable, and there's a high percentage probability those getting in after a bounce will be underwater for a prolonged period of time when it drops again, if they get in near the top.