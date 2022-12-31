Gevo: Why It's A Speculative Play At Best

Mar. 29, 2023 4:14 AM ETGevo, Inc. (GEVO)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.21K Followers

Summary

  • There are far too many pieces of the puzzle that must come together before the company can even be successfully analyzed.
  • While its balance sheet is strong at this time, it's going to take a lot of capital to launch its various projects - that could quickly become an issue.
  • It's going to take some time to see if the many variables are successfully put in place, making this a highly speculative play as it stands today.

Biogas energy Germany.

kontrast-fotodesign/E+ via Getty Images

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), which operates as a renewable fuels company, continues its attempt to secure deals and financing in a challenging economic environment, and with a multitude of potential private companies and public entities in order

GEVO Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.21K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.