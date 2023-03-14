marchmeena29

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) reported fiscal Q2 2023 revenue of $3.69 billion, -52.6% YoY and -9.6% QoQ, and missing by $20M. MU reported Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$1.91, which missed by $1.03.

Importantly, fiscal Q3 2023 revenue guidance is $3.70 billion, even with Q2. But MU is projecting a loss of about $1.58 a share in the current period, which includes a 45-cent impact associated with $500 million in inventory writedowns. Micron’s inventory writedown was far higher than most analysts were expecting, and followed similar moves by memory chip competitors Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and SK hynix (HXSCL). Analysts had estimated a loss of 84 cents a share.

Nevertheless, shares of Micron have risen 18% since the start of 2023. The consensus analyst rating remains a Buy, although Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings system retains a Hold given growth concerns.

Consensus Revenue Estimates are $3.72 billion. In the previous fiscal first quarter, revenue was $4.09 billion versus $6.64 billion for the prior Q4 quarter

In this article, I will focus on several factors that impacted its performance over the past three months, which translates to financial metrics to be revealed during the call. In addition, I compare Micron’s financial metrics with those I estimate for main competitors Samsung and SK hynix for DRAMs. In my Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace article of the same title, I also analyze NAND results and comparisons.

The earnings call by MU, followed a month later by SSNLF and HXSCL, have been impacted by disclosures from the three companies to correct the poor performance reported in their previous earnings calls. I detailed them in my February 6, 2023 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron's Weak Outlook And Slow Recovery Timeframe: Potential Headwinds,” and I refer my analysis to readers as I won’t repeat them here.

But it is important to reiterate here that my analysis in that article pointed to excessive capex spend by the three companies that were strongly impacted by a severe downturn in consumer electronics products. In other words, the excess capex spend during the previous year created an oversupply of memory chips. The oversupply of these chips as end-user demand plummeted exasperated the memory oversupply, resulting in severe inventory overhang as days of inventory skyrocketed.

I discussed in detail these factors as causing the rapid rise in days of inventory in my Semiconductor Deep Dive Marketplace newsletter of March 13, 2023 entitled “Logic And Foundry Chip Shipments Are In A Cycle Downturn Similar To Memory.”

But for non-subscribers, Chart 1 shows days of inventory for memory companies, with a high of 215 days for Micron and 167 days for SK hynix. I replace multi-vertical Samsung by Nanya, a pure-play DRAM supplier. Days of inventory for Nanya (OTCPK:NNYAF) is 201 days. Mean value for the three companies is 194 days.

YCharts

Chart 1

DRAM ANALYSIS

Bit Shipments

Chart 2 presents Bit Shipments for the three companies between Q1 2016 and estimated Q1 2023 (Micron’s fiscal Q2 2023). I detail bit shipments first, because production cuts have been a major focus of MU and HXSCL.

Micron announced in November 2022 that in response to market conditions, the company is reducing DRAM and NAND wafer starts by approximately 20% versus fiscal fourth quarter 2022. These reductions will be made across all technology nodes where Micron has meaningful output.

In fact, during Micron’s recent fiscal Q2 2023, Micron expects that industry bit supply growth for DRAM and NAND in calendar 2023 will be below demand growth, which will help improve supplier inventories as supply demand balance is expected to gradually improve.

While Samsung initially indicated in its Q4 2022 it wouldn’t cut production, my spot checks indicated that production was being cut by as much as 10%. At last, on March 23, 2023, Samsung Electronics announced it was cutting production more noticeably in the first quarter due to a severe supply glut and mounting inventory levels. In fact, it may have been as high as a 30% cut according to some analysts.

In Chart 2, Micron’s bit shipments increased in the mid-teens percent range QoQ, and expectations for calendar 2023 industry bit demand growth have moderated to approximately 5% in DRAM.

The Information Network

Chart 2

Revenue

Chart 3 shows DRAM revenues. Micron reported DRAM revenues of $2,722 million in fiscal Q2 2023, down 4% QoQ and representing 74% of total revenue in the quarter.

It was recently reported that memory exports from S. Korea dropped nosedived by 53.9% to $2.9 billion as DRAM and NAND flash prices continued to stay low.

The Information Network

Chart 3

ASPs

Micron’s fiscal Q2 DRAM revenue was $2, 722 million, representing 74% of total revenue, down from $2,829 million in fiscal Q1 2023 and representing 69% of total revenue. In fiscal Q2 2023, DRAM ASPs decreased 20% QoQ, comparable to the ASP decrease in the previous quarter, as show in Chart 4.

I estimate ASPs from SK hynix and Samsung will drop 25% and 42%, respectively, based on guidance at the previous quarter’s earnings call.

The Information Network

Chart 4

Investor Takeaway

I noted in my March 7, 2023 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Micron: A Bad 2022, A Dire 2023, A Positive 2024,” that recovery in memory won’t start until CY Q3 2023 (Micron’s fiscal Q4 2023). According to that thesis, Micron is still two quarters away from improved financial metrics.

Consumer electronics products PCs and Smartphones have shown minimal improvement in demand with the opening of China. Unfortunately, end-user inventory work downs have worsened for hyperscaler companies, along with continuing inventory work downs for PCs and smartphones.

Inventories at fabrication plants also appear to be rising despite production cuts across the industry. These poor fundamentals are not only weighing on the company's second quarter results but also create further meaningful ASP and margin degradation in fiscal Q3.

For Micron to announce an uptick in financial metrics, the company needs to continue on its course of judicious capex spend, according to The Information Network's report entitled "Global Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts."

The Information Network

And as mentioned above, bit density per area on Micron’s 232-layer NAND device is over 45% higher than that for the previous 176-layer generation.

Micron’s 1-beta DRAM node, which was introduced in fiscal Q1, delivers around a 15% power efficiency improvement and more than 35% bit density improvement versus 1-alpha. 1-beta will be used across Micron’s product portfolio, including DDR5, LP5, HBM, and graphics. This will increase bit shipment growth in 2023.

More importantly, the use of 1-beta with High Bandwidth Memories ("HBM") is an opportunity for Micron in ChatGPT. As I noted in my February 24, 2023 Seeking Alpha article entitled “TSMC Makes The Chips, But Nvidia Gets The Glory,”

“ChatGPT uses NVIDIA's A100 GPU with the Ampere GA100 core. The A100 HPC accelerator is a $12,500 tensor core GPU that features high performance, HBM2 memory (80GB of it) capable of delivering up to 2 terabytes per second memory bandwidth, enough to run very large models and datasets.”

