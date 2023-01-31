Khaosai Wongnatthakan

The investing environment has changed dramatically in the last two years. Just two years ago inflationary risks were minimal, rates remained low, and growth estimates remained strong. Today, the economic outlook has changed significantly, with growth estimates continuing to fall over the last five month. Monetary policy has also become harder to predict with Powell remaining committed to raising rates.

One type of investment that became even more popular with many investors when rates remained low for extended period of time are income or dividend base funds. Many of these exchange traded funds still get a lot of capital in even though the investing environment has changed dramatically. One well-known dividend fund is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD), this ETF targets higher yielding companies that are a part of the S&P 500.

Data by YCharts

This fund predictably performed well during the bull market prior to the pandemic in 2020, and this ETF again performed well as would be expected as the economy recovered coming out of the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Still, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) and most of the broader indexes. The S&P 500 is up nearly 52% over the last 5 years, while this fund is up just 2% during the same time period since 2018. This fund has also significantly underperformed its peers, such as the Invesco Exchange-traded Fund Trust II (SPMO) and the Invesco S&P 500 Minimum Variance ETF (SPMV), by over 5% in the last year alone.

There are two primary reasons why this fund has consistently underperformed its peers and the broader indexes for some time. First, this ETF is not positioned well to outperform in an inflationary environment because of the minimal holdings this fund has in more cyclical sectors and commodity stocks. Second, this fund is overweight the financial sector, and the recent bank failures have put additional pressure on many leading banking stocks. The holdings of this fund are 21.23% real estate, 17.23% financials, 13.78% utilities, 12.46% consumer cyclicals, 7.89% consumer defensives, 6.91% communication, 5.05% energy, 4.95% health care, 4.07% technology, 3.89% basic materials, and 2.46% industrials.

This fund invests primarily in high yielding large and mid cap companies that are a part of the S&P 500, and no holding is over 1.51%. The expense ratio for this fund is .07%, the managers of this ETF have $6.52 billion under management, and the current yield is 4.72%.

While the current yield of this fund is decent, this fund's holdings will likely make dividend growth moving forward difficult, and this ETF is also likely to be volatile because of the fund's overweight position to the financial sector. This exchange trade fund's five-year average dividend growth rate of 3.4% is also disappointing, and also well below the current rate of inflation The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has minimal exposure to cyclical companies and the commodity sector, and this fund is heavily overweight a financial sector that will likely be facing much stricter capital requirements because of changes in monetary policy and falling growth estimates.

The Fed was already considering stricter capital requirements for banks as the economy began to slow significantly in late last year, and the recent bank failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank are also forcing the Federal Reserve to discuss establishing tougher regulations for middle cap banks. This fund holds a number of midcap financial companies. Growth estimates also continue to fall and prices remain high, Disney recently announced that the company is laying off 7,000 employees, most banks, in particular regional and smaller banks, are not likely to raise dividend payouts significantly for some time.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF's position of being heavily underweight the commodity sector, as well as the minimal holdings this ETF has in more cyclical companies, such as the industrials, also makes this fund poorly positioned for the current inflationary environment. This exchange traded fund has just 20% of the ETF's holdings in more cyclical companies and commodity stocks, and many of the sectors this exchange traded fund is overweight, such as consumer defensives, have been hit hard by rising prices. The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF's industrial sector and consumer cyclical holdings are just 15% of the fund's overall portfolio.

All investment decisions have risks, and this fund would likely outperform the broader indexes if the economy were to recover faster than expected since this ETF is overweight the financials and the real estate sector. If the rate of dropped significantly this fund would outperform as well. Still, this fund's current yield is still below five percent, and the exchange traded fund's overweight position to financial stocks, as well as the minimal exposure this fund has in the energy and commodity sector, will also likely make dividend growth continue to be difficult for this income based ETF.