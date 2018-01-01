Denison Mines: Upcoming Feasibility Study Will Be Key

Mar. 29, 2023 5:08 AM ETDenison Mines Corp. (DML:CA), DNN1 Comment
The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.4K Followers

Summary

  • Denison’s Wheeler River Project has a Probable Reserve of 109.4Mlbs of U3O8.
  • Wheeler’s production will be split between a low-cost ISR run, followed by conventional underground extraction.
  • An upcoming Feasibility Study will provide much-needed cost and timeline updates.

Periodic Table Uranium

JacobH

There’s no question that 2022 was a good year for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN). The company made meaningful progress in testing in-situ recovery ("ISR") processes in the Athabaskan soil, and, in the process, substantially de-risked its Phoenix Project. Management also recently

Steps in the ISR Process - Denison

Steps in the ISR Process (Investor Presentation)

Denson Sensitivity Analysis

Prefeasibility Study

Denison Prefeasibility Study

Denison Prefeasibility Study

This article was written by

The Methodical Investor profile picture
The Methodical Investor
1.4K Followers

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.