Investing for dividends is a great way to bring in passive income each month. As long as an investor owns shares of companies that pay dividends, those companies will send a cash payment. Usually, these payments come every three months, almost like clockwork, although weekends and holidays can change the date slightly. Some companies and funds pay out monthly, while others pay out annually.

Regardless, dividend-paying companies offer one of the best options for passive income. That income rolls in whether an investor goes to work or decides to lounge around at a beach resort for a week. It will hit his account whether the investor happens to be in Chicago or Cancun, New York or New Delhi.

Those who invest for dividends over the long run and contribute for decades will likely see their dividends paying a nice hourly wage. Indeed, dividends could start to provide enough income to add the equivalent of a nice part-time or full-time job. However, picking dividend-paying stocks can provide stress for some people who are indecisive or feel the need to second guess every decision. This is where mutual funds or ETFs that focus on dividends can provide a decent income while also providing diversification.

Fund managers can pick stocks based upon their own criteria, or they can attempt to meet the returns of a given index. ETFs can hold shares in tens of companies, or they can hold hundreds or even thousands. Dividend ETFs tend to focus on dividend yield or dividend growth. This review will look at a fund that falls into the first category.

SPHD Overview

Invesco offers an ETF that focuses on the S&P 500, choosing shares that offer high dividends with low Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD). This fund is not quite as diversified as some others that focus on higher dividend yields. There are currently 52 different companies held in this fund. To reach for the yield, SPHD has 18.23% of its fund invested in real estate. Some popular REITs held in the fund are Simon Property Group (SPG) and Realty Income (O). Many dividend-focused investors own these companies outright. An additional 17.17% of the fund is made up of utilities. These companies tend to offer relatively high dividends, but they also tend to offer lower growth.

Those who hold this fund in a taxable account will need to take the tax treatment of the REITs into consideration. The fact that these payments are not qualified dividends means that they do not get tax treatment that's as advantageous as those that are qualified. Therefore, it's possible that those with a large investment in SPHD could get a consequential tax bill each year. Those who hold the fund in a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401k or an IRA would not have to worry about this.

Only 5.25% of the fund is invested in tech stocks. Consumer staples and utilities tend to have lower growth and lower volatility when a recession hits, so this should allow the Invesco fund to hit the marks on the low volatility part of the fund's two-fold goal. Over the past 10 years, SPHD's share price has only grown 48%. The yield is currently 4.22%, which is higher than many of the ETFs that claim to offer high-yield.

Comparison

A couple of other funds that claim to offer high yields for investors are Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). Both of these funds offer more diversity than Invesco's SPHD. Schwab's high-dividend offering has 104 holdings, while Vanguard's has 440. There is some overlap between the different funds, but those looking for additional diversification will do better with VYM or SCHD.

It is interesting that SCHD and VYM have concentrations in individual companies that are as high or higher than those seen with SPHD. The largest holding in Schwab's fund is AbbVie (ABBV), which makes up 4.26% of the assets held in SCHD. Exxon Mobil (XOM) makes up 3.25% of VYM, and this is the largest holding. Altria Group (MO) is the largest holding in Invesco's SPHD at 3.27%. This means that VYM and SCHD are more top heavy, while SPHD holds a more even concentration of each company in its fund. A drop in a couple of stocks that are the largest holdings will likely affect the share price more for the funds that have a higher relative concentration in their largest holdings.

Neither of these two high-dividend funds (VYM or SCHD) includes REITs. Therefore, those who buy these funds in a taxable account will have a more favorable tax treatment on the majority of their holdings when compared to SPHD.

The dividend yield for both the Vanguard and Schwab high dividend funds is higher than an SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) fund would yield at present. VYM has a yield of 3.01% as of February 28 (the latest date on Vanguard's website). SCHD currently yields (as of March 27) 3.68%. Neither meets the yield offered by SPHD, however.

While they lag SPHD in yield, they far outpace it in terms of growth. Over the past 10 years, VYM has a return of nearly 88%, while SCHD has returned more than 125% over the same period. Therefore, both provide a higher-than-average yield, albeit a bit lower than that of SPHD, along with healthy growth.

SPHD will also cost more to hold. Both SCHD and VYM have an expense ratio of 0.06%, whereas SPHD has an expense ratio of 0.30%, five times that of the other two options. Lower investment expenses will compound over time, especially for a fund that provides higher total returns in the first place.

Conclusion

If yield is the only thing an investor is interested in, SPHD is a decent option, although there are individual shares or funds that could provide a higher yield with a similar growth profile. Those investors who want to minimize volatility while also getting a decent yield might hold this fund. On the other hand, those looking for market-beating yields along with a high level of growth would likely do better over the long term with an investment in a fund like VYM or SCHD. These funds might drop more in a downturn because they are more focused on providing some growth, rather than on avoiding excess volatility. Therefore, those who have the nerve to deal with increased volatility should come out ahead over the long run with a fund other than SPHD.