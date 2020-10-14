Cell Tower REITs: 5G's Killer App

Summary

  • Cell Tower REITs have been one of the weakest-performing property sectors since early 2022, an uncharacteristic stretch of poor performance following a half-decade of industry-leading returns.
  • Concern over the long-term competitive positioning of land-based cellular networks in the ever-evolving telecommunications industry has been amplified by the accelerated rollout of satellite-based networks offering some mobile connectivity.
  • Low-Earth-Orbit ("LEO") satellite-based networks are an improvement over older geostationary technology, but there remain unavoidable physical and technical limitations that will limit its use-case to niche applications that lack better options.
  • 5G has found its "killer app." Fixed Wireless Access ("FWA") - home broadband provided by carriers through cellular networks - is for real. Roughly 90% of net broadband subscribers added in 2022 are using FWA, taking share from traditional wireline and satellite services.
  • Legacy cable providers have responded by expanding their own cell service offerings - in some cases becoming tenants themselves on macro towers and small-cells, a dynamic that we believe further solidifies the competitive positioning of cell tower REITs for at least the next decade.
Cellular Tower

REIT Rankings: Cell Towers

CELL TOWERS 2023

Historically one of the primary growth engines of the

cell tower REITs

cell tower landscape

revenue from cell carriers 2020

5G cell towers

LEO industry satellites

cell tower technology

fwa cell towers 5g

fixed wireless access subscribers

5g network spending 2021

cell tower REITs

cell tower REITs

cell tower REIT balance sheets 2023

cell tower REIT performance

cell tower REIT growth 2022

cell tower REITs 2023

cell tower REIT performance

cell tower performance 2022

cell tower REIT dividend

cell tower REIT dividends

cell tower REITs

high dividend yield index

