Summary

  • The Ramadan effect refers to the observation that in Islamic countries stock returns during Ramadan are higher and less volatile than during the rest of the year.
  • HLAL is biggest US shariah-compliant ETF.
  • The portfolio has a strong Quality-bias and is overweight Technology.
  • Since inception, HLAL consistently created alpha.

Lantern and small plate of dates fruit with night sky and city bokeh light background

Baramyou0708/iStock via Getty Images

Last week Ramadan started. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, spiritual reflection, and increased devotion to worship and charitable acts. To Muslims, Ramadan is more than

Figure 1: Ramadan effect

Figure 2: Total Return Chart

Figure 3: Total Return Chart

Figure 4: Performance metrics

Figure 5: Drawdowns

Figure 6: Trends

Figure 7: HLAL Factor analysis

Figure 8: Trends

Figure 9: Sector drift

Figure 10: Sector allocation

Figure 11: Trends

Figure 12: Top 10 holdings

Figure 13: HLAL Contribution analysis

Figure 14: HLAL Alpha creation

Figure 15: Morningstar ranking

Figure 16: Valuation

Hi, I’m a private investor and a teacher. I like to program and the stock markets are a fertile playground for data analysis and visualisation and this helps me take well-informed decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in HLAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

