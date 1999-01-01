Qualys: A Cybersecurity Gem Flying Under The Radar

Mar. 29, 2023 6:08 AM ETQualys, Inc. (QLYS)
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.31K Followers

Summary

  • Qualys has managed amazingly consistent profitable revenue growth over the past decade.
  • Competition is fierce, but the company maintains strong revenue retention and margin profiles.
  • Management appears to be making the right moves, and the price is right for Qualys to continue to provide above-average returns as a long-term compounder.

Cloud Computing Backup Cyber Security Fingerprint Identity Encryption Technology

Just_Super

Call me old-fashioned, but I love profitable companies. I've bought plenty of unprofitable ones, and from time to time I did regret that decision. However, Wall Street has decided to throw caution to the wind and prop up companies on non-GAAP adjusted 3-year forward

Customer base

Company Presentation

Grid for VM

G2

Grid for VMDR

G2

Offerings

Company Presentation

revenue growth rates over time

MacroTrends

Cybersecurity market

Company presentation

Cloud valuations

Clouded Judgement Substack

Operating metrics

Clouded Judgement Substack

Chart
Data by YCharts

share counts over time

MacroTrends

Earnings over time

FAST Graphs

Earnings projection

FAST Graphs

FCF projections

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
3.31K Followers
My goal is to highlight the highest quality companies in the market, value or growth.  I buy with a long-term time horizon, and am typically looking for companies with strong competitive advantages, solid management, and a history of creating shareholder value.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QLYS, CRWD, ADBE, ADSK, HUBS, PAYC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.