Do Bund Markets Signal Fears Of A 2011 ECB DéJà Vu?

Mar. 29, 2023 6:00 AM ETVGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, FIEE, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEH, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EUFN
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
741 Followers

Summary

  • Tracking the declines in US Treasury yields, Eurozone government bond yields also fell sharply after the Silicon Valley Bank.
  • The ECB has made clear interest rates remain its main policy tool for controlling inflation.
  • With inflation now declining anyway, and a lagging indicator, targeting policy on current inflation, simply because the rate exceeds the target, risks driving inflation to extremely low levels in the future.

Financial asset invest analysis with volume and candle stick chart

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

By Sandrine Soubeyran and Robin Marshall, Global Investment Research, FTSE Russell

Tracking the declines in US Treasury yields, Eurozone government bond yields also fell sharply after the Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) failure. Despite the European Central Bank's (ECB) well-flagged announcements of further quantitative tightening (QT) in

Eurozone

Refinitiv

Government Yields

FTSE Russell

Inflation

FTSE Russell

ECB

Refinitiv

Bond Curve

Refinitiv

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
741 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.