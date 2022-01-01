Hispanolistic

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) is the largest grocery-anchored publicly traded REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast market. Their operating experience serving this market is over 25 years.

Among their top tenants are Albertsons (ACI) and Kroger (KR), who collectively represent just under 9% of annualized base rents (“ABR”), and are the only two to account for over 2% of ABR.

Q4FY22 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Top 10 Tenants

Strong market fundamentals in the region enabled the company to post record results in 2022 on several fronts. And looking ahead, the outlook appears promising due to favorable demand drivers. On a YTD basis, shares are down about 12.5% and are down more than 30% over the past year. Despite the pullback, I view shares as fairly valued due to a combination of their flattish outlook on earnings growth for 2023, as well as their elevated exposure to variable rate debt.

Recent Performance and Current Portfolio Metrics

At the end of 2022, ROIC reported a portfolio leased rate of 98.1%. This was up 30 basis points (“bps”) on a sequential basis and 60bps YOY.

Q4FY22 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Leased Rates By Quarter

Among anchor/shops, anchor leased rates stood at 100% throughout 2022. And for their shops, they ended the year at a record high of 96%.

While the spread between their leased and billed rates declined from Q3, it still stands at a healthy 390bps, providing clear visibility into future growth in cash flows.

For the year, ROIC leased 1.6M SF of space. This was more than double the amount set to expire at the beginning of the year. And on new leases within the same-store portfolio, they realized spreads of 23%. For renewals, they achieved 7.8% growth. This equates to 10.5% on a blended basis.

Overall, the company reported 4.6% YOY growth in same-store net operating income (“NOI”). This includes a 5% increase in Q4. This then contributed to a YOY increase in total funds from operations (“FFO”) of 10% to $1.10/share, as well as a quarterly increase of 8%.

Looking ahead, management sees same-store NOI growing between 2% and 5% in 2023, with a sizeable portion of this growth attributable to contractual rent increases. Growth, however, is expected to be offset by higher interest costs.

All considered, FFO is expected to land in the range of $1.05/share to $1.11/share or $1.08/share at the midpoint. This would be flat compared to 2022.

Liquidity and Debt Profile

ROIC sports an investment grade rating from all three major reporting agencies. This is supported in part by their large, diversified pool of unencumbered shopping centers. And this pool became further unencumbered in 2022 following the company’s retirement of two mortgages totaling +$23.5M.

In addition, the company has made meaningful strides in reducing their overall debt burden. In prior years, for example, their total net debt as measured as a multiple of their annualized EBITDA, hovered in the mid-7x range. By the end of 2021, that was reduced to 7x.

And during 2022, it was reduced further to the mid-6s. Looking ahead, the ratio could fall even further, should the company land at the low end of their guidance range for their investment activities, which would assume the company is a net seller in 2023.

Q4FY22 Investor Presentation - Summary Of Various Debt-Related Metrics

In recent periods, however, the company’s variable rate exposure has increased significantly. At present, it stands at about 30%. Given current guidance, one can already see how this is negatively impacting future earnings. In 2023, for example, management is forecasting interest expense of +$71M at the midpoint. This would be about 20% above 2022 levels.

The maturity ladder is also more weighted to upcoming years. And in fact, they have about +$251M due this year. While there are limited concerns at present regarding the company’s ability to roll this obligation, the refinancing could occur at weighted rates that are notably higher than the company’s current cost of capital.

Q4FY22 Investor Presentation - Debt Maturity Schedule

Dividend Safety

ROIC currently provides a quarterly payout of $0.15/share. At current pricing, this represents an annualized yield of about 4.5%.

Based on their forward guidance, the payout ratio would be about 56% for 2023. That is comparable to 2022 levels and in-line with sector averages.

The ratio does increase when factoring in reportable capital expenditures. Including this, as well as other non-cash adjustments, would bring payout levels to the 80% range. Though higher, I do not view the dividend as at risk.

In 2022, the company did increase the quarterly rate by about 15% in the middle of the year after having already increased it by 18% at its start. Despite these increases, the payout is still shy of its pre-pandemic level of $0.20/share.

Given their operating results, further hikes are possible, though their higher interest burden could prove limiting.

Final Thoughts

ROIC concluded one of their best years in 2022, hitting new records on numerous fronts. Portfolio leased rates, for example, surpassed 98% at year end. And this was marked by record rates achieved by their shop tenants, as well as occupancy rates of 100% for their anchors. Relating to the anchors, this was the sixth straight year that the company was able to maintain leased rates at 100% every quarter of the year.

The record occupancy levels clearly enabled the company to drive rents, while also providing them with the power to be more selective in who they choose to lease to. Overall, the company posted leasing volumes that were double the amount set to expire during the year. This would mark the 12th consecutive year of achieving this feat.

Offsetting the portfolio strength is the company’s significant exposure to variable rate debt. Though the company turned in strong growth in core FFO in 2022, results are expected to be flattish in 2023. A prime reason for this is due to interest expense, which is expected to be up 20% over 2022 levels.

And without the acquisition volume, opportunities for material growth appear limited due to the company’s current portfolio metrics. As it is, contractual rental increases are expected to be a prime mover for same-store NOI growth. While positive, the growth is offset by the higher interest expense.

While the acquisition pipeline is open, management isn’t forecasting significant volume until at least the second half of the year. And given the company’s geographic concentration on the West Coast of the U.S., it’s possible they could face financing hurdles if transacting with the regionals.

At 12x forward FFO, shares trade at a reasonable multiple. And in my view, I see ROIC stock as fairly valued at these prices. While some upside potential is there, it may not be appealing enough to most investors.