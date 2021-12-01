Khosrork

It’s been a while since I last visited British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) at the start of the year here. My bullish take hasn’t yet panned out, as the stock has dropped by 12.6% (-10.9% thanks to dividends) and underperformed the 3% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

Value investing, however, is a marathon and not a sprint, and while no one likes losses, unrealized or realized, experienced investors know that being able to buy stock at a cheaper price is not a bad thing, especially if the original thesis isn’t broken. In this article, I highlight recent developments and provide an updated valuation on this highly undervalued dividend stock.

BTI Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why BTI?

British American Tobacco is biggest truly global nicotine company, with strong presence in U.S. through Reynolds American and around the world. It also has the most hedged portfolio amongst its peers Altria (MO), Philip Morris International (PM), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY).

That’s because its portfolio includes not only traditional tobacco products, but also widely used brands in vaping, heated tobacco, nicotine pouches, as well as stakes in 13 cannabis startups, more than any other tobacco company.

One of the reasons for why BTI has dropped in price by so much since the start of the year can be attributed to the company’s decision to halt share buybacks. For those familiar with the tobacco industry, capital returns is a key draw for shareholders, and that includes dividends and share buybacks.

However, I don’t view the halt in buybacks as being a bad thing. That’s because when a company buys back shares, it drives up the share price, since there are fewer shares to go around and each share is worth more. Don’t get me wrong, buybacks can be accretive for shareholders in the long-run, if done at value prices, but in the short-term, it makes it more expensive for existing shareholders who are seeking to increase their positions.

As such, I view the current suspension of the buyback program and the subsequent fall in price as being an excellent opportunity for investors seeking to grow their position for potentially strong long-term income and growth.

Moreover, halting buybacks is far better than cutting the dividend, which management grew by 6% this year and maintains a longstanding policy of 65% payout ratio. This move also puts the company in more solid footing when it comes to new category investments.

It’s also a prudent thing to do to help the company deleverage to management’s target net debt to EBITDA ratio towards 2.5x (currently at 2.9x), which sits squarely in management’s target range of 2 to 3x. This appears to be the sound thing to do in a higher interest rate environment, as echoed by management during the last conference call:

BAT is sheltered from unprecedented interest rate rises but is not immune. While the majority of our net debt is fixed, we have an approximately 18% exposure to fluctuating interest rates when you consider cash holdings and refinancing’s. Our average cost of debt is 4% which is below the current market rates, so we expect to see the impact of higher rates in our net finance costs in 2023 and moving forward. As a result, we expect 2023 full year net finance costs to be around £1.9 billion subject to both FX and interest rate volatility.

Meanwhile, BTI has demonstrated solid traction in new categories, with management now anticipating achieving profitability in this segment in 2024, a full year ahead of schedule. This was driven by robust 4.2 million YoY growth in non-combustible customers to 22.5 million at the end of 2022. Revenue growth is also well-balanced between categories, with vapor and modern oral growing in the ~45% range, and heated tobacco revenue growing by 27% last year.

Lastly, I view BTI as being dirt cheap at the current price of $35.23 with a blended PE of just 7.7, sitting far below its historical normal PE of 13.3. It also carries a strong BBB+ credit rating from S&P. This rating should be further supported by management’s decision to halt buybacks and reduce debt, and could also help BTI to secure relatively favorable financing rates compared to those companies with lower credit ratings.

Analysts have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $51.38, which could equate potential double-digit annual returns over the next few years.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

British American Tobacco offers a compelling opportunity for long-term investors who are looking to capitalize on the company’s sound financial position, robust revenue growth in new categories, and ultra-low PE ratio. While there may be some short-term volatility due to the halt of share buybacks and general economic worries, I believe BTI is positioned to deliver strong returns over the long run. Considering all the above, BTI stock is a Strong Buy for potentially strong total returns.