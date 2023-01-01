FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

3Q23 was a good one for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). 3Q results exceeded expectations, leading to an increase in the FY23 guidance, and the preliminary F24 capex guidance was reaffirmed. The investment thesis hinges, in large part, on my confidence in DRI's ability to successfully revamp its menus and back-of-house store operations. Specifically, DRI significantly simplified the menu, lowered prices, and invested in the food and its consumers to create a sustainable business model. What is also assuring is that management is very focus on maintaining its margins, showing a disdain for spending heavily on discounts. As a result of the restructuring efforts and the slowing of cost inflation, I anticipate a return to more typical growth in EPS going forward. Using consensus estimates of $9.60 EPS in FY25, this translates to 13% CAGR from LTM levels. Combined with a dividend yield of around 3%, this sums up to a 16% IRR ex-multiples change. On valuation, I believe the current multiple is relatively fair when compared to history, and there should be no change in multiples. Hence, I recommend a buy rating on the expectations of 16% IRR over 2.5 years.

3Q23 results

The combined SSS for 3Q23 was 11.7%. Brand-specific same-store-sales percentages were as follows: Olive Garden SSS 12.3%, LongHorn Steakhouse 10.8%, Fine Dining 11.7%, and Other 11.7%. While easy comp from Omicron contributed significantly to DRI's rapid growth, management noted that underlying demand remained stable from December to February despite some temporary softness among lower-income customers (which I believe is ok to let go, rather than invest in promotions to keep them). The results for 3Q23 were excellent overall, surpassing expectations in both the top and bottom lines. I would, however, like to highlight a few key points. Although SSS are moderating in the face of tougher comps, underlying demand concerns do not appear to be at play as of yet. Nevertheless, it is a risk that needs closer scrutiny. The next factor is beef inflation, which is already having a noticeable effect on business - this would contribute to continuous food inflation in the coming near-term.

Margins

DRI's 20% store margin surpassed consensus expectations of 19.7% due to favorable sales leverage, improved labor and marketing expenses, and higher food costs. The rising cost of beef is beginning to trickle down into food price inflation, which is expected to be low single digits in 4Q23 . In particular, management anticipates low-single-digit % increases in commodities in FY24, with high-single-digit inflation in beef and low-single-digit inflation or even deflation for other items. Hourly wages increased by about 8 percent at DRI, but the good news is DRI remains well-staffed, and employee turnover is trending back up to pre-Covid levels.

Stores/development

Although 3Q23 was generally strong, there was a slight disappointment with weaker development, as DRI only opened three new locations, resulting in a lower annual outlook of 55 stores, which is at the lower end of the previous range. Additionally, the unit outlook for FY24 was lower than expected, ranging from 50 to 55 stores, which partly offsets the improved same-store sales trends due to menu restructuring and inflation.

Menu restructure

I'd like to talk a little bit more about the benefits of having a less complicated menu at restaurants. In this case, DRI significantly simplified the menu and invested in the long-term value proposition of food and its consumers by lowering prices. LongHorn's steaks are larger and of higher quality, and Olive Garden's shrimp are larger and come with roughly 50% more Alfredo. Customers will have an easier time making a selection and back of house will have an easier time remembering recipes because of the streamlined menu, and the increased "value" perception will bring in more customers. These factors would propel SSS expansion. But the downside is dilution of the brand. Similar to many "luxury" or "high end" concepts, the key factor is pricing. Reducing price and attracting the mass-market would reduce the brand equity. Lower pricing also translates to lower margin if the balance between price/volume is not managed properly. Hence, it is important continue monitoring how margin moves in the coming quarters.

Balance sheet

The balance sheet is in a healthy state as the gross debt excluding leases is only at ~$880 million, which equates to around $600 million net debt. This results in an overall net debt/ebitda of less than 1x. With this balance sheet, I believe DRI has no issues with its plan to open 50-55 new units in F24, consisting of approximately 20 Olive Gardens. Given that a larger part of the openings is for the most profitable Olive Gardens, the inflow of new EBITDA stream should further improve balance sheet strength over time. Even in the case where DRI needs capital, I believe it can easily get more than $1.5 billion of fire powder by levering up the balance sheet to 1 or 2x net debt to EBITDA.

Guidance

While a complete F24 forecast was not provided, it is encouraging to see that inflation slowed in FY23 (albeit still up). Commodity price inflation was roughly 15% higher year over year in 1Q23, and have 9% higher in 3Q23. As a result of the impact of beef cost inflation, these hikes are predicted to be in the low single digits in 4Q23 and likely to continue into FY24. In addition, the cost of labor has decreased, with manager headcounts at all-time highs and management holding a positive outlook on the hourly workforce. The same trend can be seen in commodity price inflation can be seen in labor as well, with cost increase slowing throughout the quarters. A 6.5% increase in labour cost is guided for 4Q23, with growth slowing to the 3-5% range that was typical before COVID in the following fiscal year. Management also anticipates that the introduction of new, higher prices in April/May 2023 which I believe will aid in controlling inflationary costs and maintaining profit margins.

Conclusion

3Q23 results for DRI exceeded expectations, with combined same-store sales at 11.7%. While the easy comp from Omicron contributed to the growth, underlying demand appeared stable. On the other hand, although there were slight disappointments with weaker development and lower unit outlook, the benefits of a less complicated menu and improved same-store sales trends due to menu restructuring and inflation were highlighted. I believe EPS should start growing in a normalized manner in the near-term, and hence, recommend a buy rating on the expectations of 16% IRR over 2.5 years, with no change in multiples.