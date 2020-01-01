AAR Corp.: The Defense Sector Could Boost This Company's Revenue

Mar. 29, 2023 6:58 AM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)
Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
31 Followers

Summary

  • The recent quarterly data beat expectations and the big news was the acquisition of Trax.
  • AAR Corp. will follow the positive trend in the defense sector.
  • AAR is currently undervalued compared to its peers.

Aircraft engineer in a hangar using a laptop while repairing and maintaining an airplane jet engine

EXTREME-PHOTOGRAPHER

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) is a leading provider of aviation services and is well-positioned to benefit from positive trends in both the commercial and government sectors. The company is set to leverage tailwinds from the growing defense and aviation sectors, thanks

AAR Solutions

AAR Solutions (AAR Annual Presentation)

AAR Performance 5Y

AAR Performance 5Y (TradingView)

AAR Performance 3Y

AAR Performance 3Y (TradingView)

WACC final table

WACC final table (Excel DCF Model)

FCF Final Table

FCF Final Table (Excel DCF Model)

This article was written by

Davide Devetak profile picture
Davide Devetak
31 Followers
Engineering Student, Investor and Quantitative Finance Enthusiast

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.