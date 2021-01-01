CSPC Pharma Wins China's mRNA Vaccine Race, But Just Not Fast Enough

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • News of marketing approval for China’s first mRNA vaccine falls flat with investors, who worry the drug is being rushed to market before Phase 3 trials are complete.
  • As the pandemic abates, the market for the vaccine is shrinking rapidly.
  • The marketing approval for CSPC Pharma’s mRNA vaccine is a breakthrough for China’s domestic drug industry.

RNA, epigenetics concept

Artur Plawgo

Timing is everything, so the saying goes, and it's certainly true for the maker of China's first domestically developed mRNA vaccine against Covid.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CSPCY) (OTCPK:CHJTF) (1093.HK) announced last week it had gained regulatory

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.52K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.