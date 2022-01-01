teddyleung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

149,200 battery electric vehicles (“BEVs”) were sold by Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCPK:MBGAF) in 2022 and that was 7.3% of overall unit sales. My thesis is that Mercedes-Benz Group sees big changes ahead where BEVs will make up a much larger percentage of their total sales.

At the time of this writing, €100 is over $108.

The Future

Chairman and CEO Ola Källenius started off the 2022 annual report with a letter to shareholders in which he said Mercedes-Benz Group wants to double unit sales of BEVs in 2023.

We see in the February 2023 Fixed Income presentation that buyers should be able to choose a BEV alternative for every model by 2025:

The 2022 annual report reveals the goal of being the number one financial and mobility service provider in the luxury space of the electric era by 2025:

Per the February 2023 roadshow, Mercedes aims to have a BEV-only focus by the end of the decade:

Valuation

The February 2023 roadshow reveals that Mercedes loses a significant amount of money every time they sell a BEV instead of an ICE vehicle at this time:

I have to adjust the valuation downward if Mercedes shifts to BEVs too quickly before making changes such that the economics aren’t overly harmful. Hopefully Mercedes will be able to lower the variable cost per unit quickly on the BEV side such that they continue to generate high industrial free cash flow (“FCF”) as the mix shifts from ICE to BEV in the years ahead. In the 4Q22 call, JPMorgan’s Jose Asumendi asked about gross margin dilution as BEVs replace ICE vehicles. CFO Harald Wilhelm answered by saying that the e-drive train is a huge cost consideration:

I mean, on the BEV margins as the significant step-up in variable cost, I mean, from the e-drive train, I mean, particularly in the battery today is a fact and even more so if you look at the raw material prices.

Regarding drive-system tech, the 2022 annual report says Mercedes will be doing more in-sourcing, similar to Tesla (TSLA). I expect this to improve the economics in the long run and boost their valuation:

Mercedes-Benz Cars’ expertise in the field of electric mobility is to be extended, and the vertical integration is also to be increased by insourcing drive-system technologies for electric vehicles. To ensure more efficient production and promote the future development of battery cells and modules, the division plans to work together with partners - such as in the joint venture with Automotive Cells Company SE (“ACC”) in Europe and with the strategic supplier Envision Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) in the United States - to build eight battery cell production plants worldwide.

37% of 2022 unit sales were in China per the annual report. Obviously our valuation needs to be adjusted downward if Mercedes slips substantially in China. This market is shifting to BEVs faster than the rest of the world so it needs to be monitored carefully. Patrick Hummel from UBS asked about this in the 4Q22 call and Chairman and CEO Ola Källenius mollified listeners by noting that most of the BEVs sold in China at this time are at a lower price point than the typical Mercedes:

If we talk about China, it is absolutely true that over the last few years, the growth of the electric vehicle market in China has been from the bottom. So most of the action has been below RMB 300,000, segments where we almost don't have anything. So it's like the EV market has been below where premium and upper premium and luxury sits. And one has to admit that the competitive intensity in that segment of the market is very, very, very high, which is, of course, something that we're watching, whereas the premium and upper luxury is still in very early days. It's almost like it's - in its infancy.

Mercedes can afford to lose money on BEVs if they sell a higher percentage of luxury vehicles in the years ahead. Chairman and CEO Ola Källenius said in his 2022 letter to shareholders that they aspire to reinforce the positioning of Mercedes-Benz as a luxury brand.

The 2022 annual report shows industrial FCF of €8,128 million and adjusted industrial FCF of €9,294 million:

We know from the 2022 annual report that overall EBIT was €20,458 million. The February 2023 Fixed Income presentation has guidance for 2023 where it shows that revenue is expected to be at the same level as 2022. EBIT for 2023 is expected to be slightly below the 2022 level and industrial FCF is expected to be about the same as the 2022 level.

I think it is reasonable to value Mercedes at about 3.5 to 5x EBIT which is €71.6 to €102.3 billion or $77 to $110 billion.

I parse out the industrial business from the bank-like Mobility business when thinking about the net debt component of the enterprise value; the B.20 table in the 2022 annual report makes it easy to do this:

Looking at net debt for the entire company including the bank-like Mobility business, we see the liquidity picture is completely different:

Again, Mercedes has more cash and equivalents than debt outside of the bank-like Mobility business. This consideration lowers their enterprise value but it is partially offset by non-controlling interests and retirement obligations. Given the considerations above, I think the market cap is close enough to the enterprise value that it can be used in the valuation framework. The market cap for Mercedes is $80.8 billion based on the March 28th MBGAF price of $75.55 and the share count of 1,069.8 million from the 2022 annual report.

The market cap is inside my valuation range and I think Mercedes is reasonably valued.

