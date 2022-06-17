Note: This article was published on Beyond the Wall Investing on Tuesday, March 28th [4:56 AM].

Thesis

From what I see today, Alpha Metallurgical Resources' (NYSE:AMR) stock presents an interesting opportunity for investors, with bottoming coal prices and bullish technical setups pointing towards potential growth of 15-17% in the short run.

The Company

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. is a $2.3-billion market cap mining company based in Bristol, Tennessee, that mines, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. According to Seeking Alpha, the company operates twenty-four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities and was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. before changing its name in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources was incorporated in 2016.

As per the most recent 10-K filling, the company reports under 1 operating segment - "Met":

Our Met segment operations consist of high-quality met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch. The coal produced by our Met segment operations is predominantly met coal with some amounts of thermal coal produced as a byproduct of mining. Our All Other category includes general corporate overhead and corporate assets and liabilities, our former CAPP - Thermal operations consisting of one active mine and one preparation plant in West Virginia, and expenses associated with certain idled/closed mines.

The Catalysts

Energy prices have been quite pessimistic lately - this is true not only for oil but also for other energy sources. According to TradingEconomics data, Newcastle coal futures fell below $200 per ton for the 1st time since January 2022 due to weak demand, a warm winter in the U.S. and Europe, and lower natural gas prices, while uncertainty over China's reopening clouded the near-term outlook for the commodity, although coal shipments from Australia were disrupted by heavy rains and a closed railway line.

However, lately, we've been seeing futures attempt to form a local bottom:

TradingView, coal

But not all coal prices are the same - something bottoms out sooner. Based on AMR's outlook from the 10-K, metallurgical coal indices have experienced some volatility, but they have been increasing steadily since the end of the 4th quarter of 2022 and this trend has continued into 2023. In addition, while global economic indicators have been weak, there are signs that the pressure is easing and rates of decline are slowing down. India has also remained a bright spot with a year-over-year increase in steel production. Therefore, with these positive developments, it is reasonable to expect that the metallurgical coal market will continue to be strong in the foreseeable future.

China's increasing energy needs amid post-COVID economic recovery have led to debates on whether coal demand will be met by domestic production or higher imports, with some analysts predicting an increase in imports due to the inability of renewable energy capacities to meet demand, while others believe that rising domestic production will suffice to cater to coal requirements. ANZ Research predicts that coal imports this year may threaten the record high of 327 million mt achieved in 2013.

S&P Global

In my view, rising Chinese coal demand for this year and FY2024 is a bullish catalyst for stocks like AMR, whose EPS and revenues forecasts are set for a massive plunge in the foreseeable future. Turning directly to AMR: yes, its financials will be much worse than they have been last year, but hardly as bad as analysts are now drawing:

Seeking Alpha, AMR's EPS forecasts, author's notes Seeking Alpha, AMR's revenues forecasts, author's notes

That is why following today's trend seems to me to be relatively de-risked. Let us not forget that China is one of the largest consumers of coal as an energy source - this type of commodity will account for almost 64% of the country's electricity generation in 2021. Yes, coal's share of power generation is declining (it was 81% in 2007), but the problem with moving away from this harmful commodity is that this shift requires a lot of capital investment to completely retool manufacturing facilities - and that's expensive in the current environment. And in the meantime, the global shift to electric vehicles that use electricity instead of fossil fuels may lead to higher coal production than is priced in for coal miners today.

In my view, the company's recently increased share buyback authorization [to $1.2 billion from a prior level of $1 billion] suggests that the management should also continue to support the stock price going forward. This serves as a kind of protection and helps to ensure that the upward movement that has begun, which I write about below, continues.

The Technicals

The trend-following setup that has recently formed on the daily chart tells us that AMR stock is ready to bounce off the bottom of its trend and head higher - I estimate a 15-17% upside potential before the release of the next quarterly report.

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

The RSI indicator shows the stability of the contagious reversal and the growing strength of the bulls. The recent breakout of the Bollinger Bands - increasing positive volatility - may indicate that this strength is sufficient for my expectation [upside potential of 15-17%] to become a reality:

TrendSpider Software, author's notes

Returning to the catalyst - the potential resurgence of coal prices' robustness. The upswing will, of course, depend on crude oil as the main driving and maximally liquid force in the energy commodity market. Fundstrat Global Advisors writes [proprietary source] that in recent years, seasonal trends have not been favorable for crude oil in March, as oil has declined in 3 out of the past 5 years. Its 10-year average return for March is -3.52%, making it the second-worst month for WTI after November. However, April is much better, with April and May being the 2 best months over the 10 years, with an average yield of +5.26% in April and +9.11% in May.

Fundstrat Global Advisors, author's notes

As far as I see it, by combining technical indicators with the catalyst mentioned earlier, a synergistic effect can be achieved - this increases the likelihood of AMR's growth potential at the moment, as opposed to a continuation of its local correction.

The Takeaway

Of course, the existing risks are not negligible. As the company's management acknowledges, certain operational challenges, including geological conditions and transportation issues, along with increased labor and benefit costs for the workforce, have contributed to fewer tons being shipped and increased costs for coal sales in Q4 FY2022. If the met coal prices do not continue to recover, the difficulties described above could severely impact AMR's operations. If so, Wall Street analysts would be correct in predicting an annual decline in EPS figures of more than 45% in FY2023 and FY2024 [YoY data].

On the other hand, such earnings estimates seem too conservative to me. If the positive momentum in the underlying continues and the free cash flow [currently yielding over 46%] keeps flowing into the company, the low valuation multiples should favor a continuation of the uptrend.

Data by YCharts

I tend to think that the current situation - both technically and "catalystically" - greatly increases the odds of a short-term 15-17% bounce of the stock. So I recommend keeping an eye on AMR, at least in the short term.

Thanks for reading and good luck with your investments!