Andres Victorero

Stocks struggled through most of yesterday, giving back some of Monday's gains and pressured by a decline in technology shares, as banking fears eased and interest rates edged higher. Investors are starting to move back into the financial sector, as concerns about systemic risk were clearly misplaced. We learned that Friday's global market decline, which was instigated by a sell-off in the shares of Deutsche Bank, was likely caused by a single derivatives trade worth approximately $5.4 million dollars. Speculative bets that a bank may be suspect in the very illiquid market for its debt insurance can be a self-fulfilling prophecy, but thankfully it was a one-day event.

Finviz

As I mentioned last week, the recent banking turmoil has turned out to be nothing more than a Wall Street event, leaving Main Street relatively unscathed. Yesterday's consumer confidence report for March from the Conference Board, which was conducted after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, saw an uptick from depressed levels. Record low unemployment and still healthy wage gains are all that matter to consumers. At the same time, we are seeing more signs of disinflation that should help to continue taming the rate of inflation, which is the primary concern of consumers. The net result should be a return to real income growth later this year.

Briefing.com

According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, home prices fell for the seventh month in a row, declining by 0.4% in January. That resulted in a 2.5% year-over-year increase from the peak of more than 21% last year. As I surmised a year ago, we may see year-over-year declines in home prices at some point this summer, but that would be a far cry from the collapse we saw during the bursting of the housing bubble.

Trading Economics

Regardless, we would simply be giving back a small percentage of the outsized gains that have accrued since the pandemic. If you want to know what a soft landing looks like, it takes shape in the chart below. I still think we can see a similar rise and fall for the rate of inflation as we are now seeing for the rate of home price appreciation. Both have been fueled by short-term factors that are gradually returning to the pre-pandemic normal.

Trading Economics

This brings me back to consumer confidence, which is more reflective of the real economy than it is of the markets. Consumers feel much better about their present situation than they have on average over the past 50 years. Still, consumers are asked about how they expect the stock market to perform in the coming year, which is factored into consumer expectations, and their outlook is resoundingly bearish. As a result, I don't think I have ever seen such a wide divergence between the present situation and expectations for the future, but that is ok, because it has a bullish precedent. Whenever consumers have been this pessimistic about the future for this long, the S&P 500's performance in the year that followed has ranged between 11-36%. From a contrarian standpoint, this makes perfect sense. For those convinced we are on the cusp of a recession, it defies logic. As for my outlook for a soft landing, it fits in like a puzzle piece.