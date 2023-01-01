everythingpossible

Overview

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) reported a mixed 2Q23, with improved margins and EPS being offset by lower than expected organic ASV growth and revenue projections for the full year. I think the main focus of this report, in my opinion, is that due to the current macro and market conditions, sales cycles are getting longer for FDS among buy-side clients. In addition, I anticipate a deceleration in demand from sell-side banking customers as a result of industry consolidation and diminished capital markets activity. I believe that the company's reduction of $15 million in core organic ASV guidance for F2023 is a reflection of these headwinds and increased uncertainty. However, the decline in ASV organic growth is being mitigated by careful cost management initiatives. These efforts are expected to increase operating margins by an average of 50-75bps per year, bringing them to 35-36% by FY25, according to management. Having said that, I believe the oncoming pain is signaled through the guidance and the current state of the macro. Also, the valuation is cheap either on a relative basis vs history and the S&P. FDS is trading at 25x forward PE which is 1x above its 10-year historical average, and the same is for the FDS forward PE/SPX forward PE – which is at 1.4x today. As such, to avoid the entire "downcycle" and be ready to capitalize when things improve, I advise holding off on making any decisions until then.

2Q23 results

With an EPS of $3.80 for 2Q23, FDS beat the consensus estimate of $3.69. A slight increase in adjusted operating income was the cause of the beat, thanks to fixed cost leverage. A reduction of $15 million was made to the ASV forecast for FY23, bringing the range down from $150–$180 million to $135–$165 million. Uncertainty in the wake of the SVB implosion and other disruptions in the banking and financial services sector contributed to the cut. As a result, the projected revenue for FY23 went down from $2.1–2.115 billion to $2.08–2.1 billion. But the forecast for the adj EBIT margin and the adj EPS was maintained. I'd like to point out that tighter budgets and a longer sales cycle are responsible for only a third of the reduction in ASV growth guidance; the other two-thirds stem from weakness in the banking sector. In my opinion, management is being cautious when providing guidance, which creates upside potential. Reviewing past management guidance reveals a trend toward more conservative projections, which have consistently outperformed expectations by 200 basis points or more since FY18 (where they stared guiding annual EPS figures).

Positive takeaways

While I agree that things look grim, I do think it's important to highlight a few key points that may indicate that things aren't as bad as they appear. First, large client wins and price increases in the Americas pushed Organic ASV plus professional services growth from 8.8% y/y in 1Q23 to 9.1% y/y in 2Q23. Second, and perhaps most importantly, the FDS retention rate remained unchanged at 92% despite the uncertain macroenvironment. I believe this reinforces the idea that FDS has a very sticky product that provides a very visible stream of revenue/cash flow. Finally, leadership isn't letting up on the gas; FDS is constantly innovating its products, such as expanding its deep sector data sets, and workflow solutions. All of these are essential to further improve the product (driving up retention rate) and also growth (selling more modules and attracting a wide base of clients).

Negatives

In my opinion, the main downside is that FDS's banking prospects are becoming more uncertain because they have limited information about the upcoming investment banking hiring class in the midst of industry consolidation, regional banking pressures, and reduced activity in capital markets. Sales cycles are getting longer, client budgets are getting smaller, and FDS is losing employees. These are not encouraging signs that the situation will improve any time soon. These short-term challenges are also expected to have an impact on FDS's profit margins, as management expects that operating margins will decrease over the remaining year compared to the levels seen in 2Q23.

I also see a bear case developing over the longer term. Since FDS's solutions are sold to active fund managers, which accounted for 83% of ASV in 2Q23, the company is highly vulnerable to headwinds associated with rise of passive asset management. I think passive asset management will become increasingly common as the number of retail investors (who are interested in ETFs). I think this is literally a death knell to FDS as its value proposition (vs Morningstar) drops dramatically.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FDS 2Q23 results were mixed, with improved margins and EPS being offset by lower than expected organic ASV growth and revenue projections for the full year. The longer sales cycles and reduced budgets for buy-side clients, as well as the expected deceleration of demand from sell-side banking customers, are concerning. The reduction of $15 million in core organic ASV guidance for F2023 reflects these headwinds and increased uncertainty. While there are some positive takeaways, such as large client wins and a sticky product, the main downside is the increasing uncertainty in FDS's banking prospects, as well as the bear case of vulnerability to headwinds associated with the rise of passive asset management. All in all, I advise holding off on making any decisions until the situation improves.