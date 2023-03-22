The Portfolio Strategy You Need When The Recession Hits In 2023

Mar. 29, 2023 9:56 AM ETTLT, BIL, VWO, EEM, IEMG, TAN, ICLN, PBW, XLP, VDC, XLU, VPU
Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
Investing Groups

Summary

  • I think that the Fed will take a wait-and-see approach after its 25-basis point hike in May 2023. My base case scenario for 2023 is a mild recession.
  • There are risks to the real economy if lending standards reduce new loans and deprive smaller businesses of needed capital.
  • High quality bonds look more attractive than equities at current valuation levels, while I expect emerging market equities to bring more upside in the near term.
  • Pockets of opportunity remain in the healthcare and technology sectors, while consumer staples, industrials and utilities remain attractive.
  • The Barbell Portfolio has generated 32.8% returns year-to-date relative to the S&P 500's 3.4% returns year-to-date, an outperformance of 29.4% for 2023 year-to-date.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Outperforming the Market. Learn More »

Growing bar graph

Eoneren

This article was first posted in Outperforming the Market on March 29, 2023.

Last week, I argued that we could see a Black Swan event happening in the markets in the near to mid-term.

That said, given that a Black

Economic scenario for 2023

Economic scenario for 2023 (Citi )

Bonds are attractive relative to equities

Bonds are attractive relative to equities (Refinitiv, UBS)

US Investment Grade yield

US Investment Grade yield (Bloomberg)

Bonds low correlation to equity markets

Bonds low correlation to equity markets (Bloomberg)

MSCI AC World IT P/E vs US real rates (inverted)

MSCI AC World IT P/E vs US real rates (inverted) (Refinitiv datastream, UBS)

Brent price vs MSCI AC World Energy

Brent price vs MSCI AC World Energy (Refinitiv datastream, UBS)

The Barbell Portfolio outperformance

The Barbell Portfolio outperformance (Author generated)

Outperforming the Market

Outperforming the Market is focused on helping you outperform the market while having downside protection during volatile markets by providing you with comprehensive deep dive analysis articles, as well as access to The Barbell Portfolio.

The Barbell Portfolio has outperformed the S&P 500 by 41% in the past year through owning high conviction growth, value and contrarian stocks.

Apart from focusing on bottom-up fundamental research, we also provide you with intrinsic value, 1-year and 3-year price targets in The Price Target report

Join us for the 2-week free trial to get access to The Barbell Portfolio today!

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
4.1K Followers
High conviction growth and value ideas for long-term outperformance

I am a portfolio manager with experience working for a hedge fund and a long-only equity fund with more than $1 billion in assets under management and I have a track record for outperformance in my portfolio. I have been writing consistently, with an article published each day on Seeking Alpha and on my Marketplace service.

Focused on long term investing, I believe in a barbell strategy in a portfolio, where there are both growth and value elements, which will be reflected in my articles. 

I will be running a Marketplace service, Outperforming the Market, where I will share with you The Barbell Portfolio, which consists of high conviction growth and value stocks to help you outperform in the long-term, as well as The Price Target Report, which tells subscribers how much discount the stock is trading to intrinsic value and the upside potential. Lastly, subscribers will be able to get direct access to me and can ask me anything about the investment process or stock picks.

CFA charter holder and graduated with degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.