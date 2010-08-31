What's The Granddaddy Of Sentiment Indicators Saying Now?

Mar. 29, 2023 10:02 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), SPXIVV, QQQ, SPY, VOO, VTI, VTV1 Comment
Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • The granddaddy of all sentiment surveys, with a history back to 1963, is still pointing to higher prices.
  • While Investors Intelligence now shows three bullish writers for every two bears, we don't believe it's enough to indicate another leg down in a bear market.
  • However, we are at a critical juncture. If nothing unexpected happens we should continue higher. If there's a sudden financial or political crisis, it will probably trigger another wave lower.

Headshot of puzzled ginger husband and his African American wife hold chin and purse lips, looks with hesitation at camera, think what place for vacation to choose. Young family couple stand indoor

DoubleAnti/iStock via Getty Images

Last December we wrote an article on the granddaddy of all sentiment indicators – the Investors Intelligence survey of newsletter writers. It's the oldest sentiment survey there is with a history back to 1963. It has a good track

Chart Description automatically generated

Ratio of Bearish to Bullish Newsletter Writers (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Closer Look at the Newsletter Writer Ratio - 2007 to Present (Michael McDonald)

Chart Description automatically generated

Newsletter Writer Ratio graphed on the Sentiment King Scale (Michael McDonald)

This article was written by

Michael James McDonald profile picture
Michael James McDonald
2.1K Followers
Michael James McDonald is a stock market forecaster, author and former Senior Vice President of Investments at what is now Morgan Stanley. He is a long-term advocate of the theory of contrary opinion and the measurement of investor sentiment when forecasting price direction.His first book, " A Strategic Guide to the Coming Roller Coaster Market" was published in June of 2000, three months before the top of the dot comm market. On its cover was written, "How a new model of the stock market predicts the end of the 18-year bull market (1982-2000) and the beginning of a new era." The "new era" was to be a long-term (roller coaster) trading range market, which did materialize between 2000 and 2009.Then, on August 31st, 2010, in a SA article titled: "The 10 Year Trading Range Is Over - The 'Final Stampede' Has Begun", he called an end to this trading range market and the beginning of another long-term bull market, which also came about. Through his company the Sentiment King, he continues to study and do what he loves - research and attempt to successfully forecast major stock trends - and help others see them too.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.