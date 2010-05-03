EMLC: More Of A Bet Against The U.S. Dollar

Summary

  • EMLC provides exposure to EM sovereign bonds.
  • It pays a trailing 5.5% yield.
  • However, historical annual returns are actually driven by the rise and fall of the U.S. dollar.
  • With unattractive yield differentials vs. domestic bond funds currently, I would recommend investors hold off on EMLC.

Car on the move down the street

grahamnorris/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) provides exposure to emerging market sovereign bonds. Historically, EM bonds were marketed as diversification tools and a yield pickup vs. domestic bonds.

However, my analysis shows

EMLC fund details

Figure 1 - EMLC fund details (vaneck.com)

EM sovereign bonds offer yield pickup vs. IG bonds

Figure 2 - EM sovereign bonds offer yield pickup vs. IG bonds (vaneck.com)

EMLC portfolio characteristics

Figure 3 - EMLC portfolio characteristics (EMLC factsheet)

EMLC has yielded 4-6% over the past decade

Figure 4 - EMLC has yielded 4-6% over the past decade (Seeking Alpha)

Money market funds are now yielding over 4%

Figure 5 - Money market funds are now yielding over 4% (St. Louis Fed)

EMLC historical returns

Figure 6 - EMLC historical returns (morningstar.com)

EMLC annual returns vs. DXY Index

Figure 7 - EMLC annual returns vs. DXY Index (Author created with EMLC annual returns from Morningstar and DXY Index price chart from stockcharts.com)

UDN ETF annual returns

Figure 8 - UDN ETF annual returns (morningstar.com)

Correlation between EMLC, IEI, and JNK

Figure 9 - Correlation between EMLC, IEI, and JNK (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

