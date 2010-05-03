grahamnorris/iStock via Getty Images

The VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) provides exposure to emerging market sovereign bonds. Historically, EM bonds were marketed as diversification tools and a yield pickup vs. domestic bonds.

However, my analysis shows that the biggest driver of EMLC returns is actually its embedded bet against the U.S. dollar. The EMLC is also highly correlated to domestic high yield bonds, so it may not offer the diversification benefits investors expect. Finally, with short-term domestic treasuries yielding 4%+, the yield differential between EMLC and domestic bond funds is no longer attractive.

Unless the macro situation changes, I would recommend investors avoid the EMLC for now.

Fund Overview

The VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF gives investors exposure to emerging market ("EM") sovereign bonds priced in local currencies. It tracks the J.P. Morgan GBI-EM Global Core Index ("Index"), an index comprised of bonds issued by emerging market governments and denominated in the local currency of the issuer.

The EMLC ETF has $3.3 billion in assets and charges a 0.3% net expense ratio (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - EMLC fund details (vaneck.com)

EM Bonds As Diversification Tools

On a portfolio basis, emerging market bonds have been marketed as portfolio diversification tools, as emerging markets may be less correlated to U.S. markets than similar yielding domestic bonds. Also, EM bonds may offer significant yield pickups versus investment grade bonds (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - EM sovereign bonds offer yield pickup vs. IG bonds (vaneck.com)

However, investors are cautioned that EM sovereigns do carry real default risks. For example, some emerging markets like Argentina have repeatedly defaulted on their debt obligations.

Portfolio Holdings

Figure 3 shows the portfolio holdings of the EMLC ETF. The ETF has 370 positions with a portfolio duration of 4.7 years. As designed, the fund is primarily invested in emerging market sovereign bonds, with a small weight towards financial companies.

Figure 3 - EMLC portfolio characteristics (EMLC factsheet)

The top 10 countries account for 69.4% of the fund and is led by China at 10.6%, Indonesia at 9.8%, Brazil at 8.2%, Malaysia at 7.5% and Thailand at 7.2%.

Distribution & Yield

One of the main attraction of EM bonds is their yields, which tend to be higher than developed market bonds. As a result, the EMLC ETF has paid a trailing 12 month distribution of $1.37 / share or a 5.5% trailing yield.

Historically, the yield pickup from EM bonds was quite attractive, as U.S. domestic yields were kept artificially low by the Fed's QE programs. Figure 4 shows the distribution yield of the EMLC ETF over the past decade, which has ranged from 4-6%.

Figure 4 - EMLC has yielded 4-6% over the past decade (Seeking Alpha)

In comparison, 5-Year U.S. treasury yields have mostly traded sub-2% for most of the past decade. However, as a result of the Fed's interest rate hikes in the past year, 5-Yr U.S. treasury bonds are now yielding ~3.5% and shorter-dated money market funds are yielding over 4% (Figure 5). Therefore, EMLC's yield pickup has become less attractive.

Figure 5 - Money market funds are now yielding over 4% (St. Louis Fed)

Returns

Figure 6 shows the historical returns of the EMLC ETF. Despite generally high distribution yields, average annual total returns for the EMLC ETF have been negative on a 3/5/10Yr investment horizon to February 28, 2023.

Figure 6 - EMLC historical returns (morningstar.com)

The primary reason for EMLC's poor historical performance is because the fund also makes an implicit bet against the U.S. dollar, by holding EM bonds in local currencies. In general, the past decade has seen a strong U.S. dollar, measured by the DXY Index in figure 7 below. Hence, the EMLC ETF has faced significant headwinds.

Figure 7 - EMLC annual returns vs. DXY Index (Author created with EMLC annual returns from Morningstar and DXY Index price chart from stockcharts.com)

Akin To Betting Against U.S. Dollar

In fact, looking at EMLC's historical annual returns, it appears the currency component may be the biggest driver of total returns for the ETF. When the DXY Index had strong rallies, like in 2014, 2018, 2021, and 2022, the EMLC ETF commensurately had large declines ranging from -5% to -10%. Conversely, when the DXY Index fell in 2016, 2017, and 2020, EMLC delivered positive returns from 3% to 14%.

However, comparing the annual performance of EMLC against the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN), an ETF that bets against the U.S. dollar versus a basket of international currencies, we can see that EMLC may actually underperform (Figure 8). For example, in 2020, EMLC only gained 2.9% while UDN gained 6.2%, in 2021, EMLC lost -9.7% while UDN was only down 6.9%, and in 2022, EMLC lost 10.3% while UDN was only down 8.1%.

Figure 8 - UDN ETF annual returns (morningstar.com)

This is because EMLC not only has foreign currency risk, it also has interest rate risk (from its 4.7 year duration) and sovereign credit risk (that is partly intertwined with its FX exposure).

EM Bonds Are Highly Correlated To High Yield Bonds

Another aspect of EM bonds that investors should consider is that they are highly correlated to U.S. high yield bonds. In fact, when we look at historical monthly correlations of returns between EMLC, the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI), and the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) for the period August 2010 (inception of EMLC) to February 2023, we can see that EMLC is highly correlated to JNK, with a 0.68 correlation while it is uncorrelated with IEI with a 0.18 correlation (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Correlation between EMLC, IEI, and JNK (Author created with Portfolio Visualizer)

The high correlation between JNK and EMLC and low correlation between IEI and EMLC suggest that the macro drivers behind EMLC's returns are more like high yield bonds (economic conditions, credit spreads) than treasuries (interest rates). If/when the U.S. economy suffers a slowdown, emerging market bonds are unlikely to provide the diversification benefits that investors expect.

Conclusion

The EMLC ETF provides exposure to emerging market sovereign bonds priced in local currencies. Historically, EM bonds were marketed as securities that diversified one's portfolio while paying higher yields than domestic bonds.

However, as we have shown above, the biggest driver of EMLC's total returns appear to be the strength or weakness of the U.S. dollar. Furthermore, EMLC is highly correlated to domestic high yield bonds, so it may not offer the diversification benefits investors expect. Finally, with short-term money market yields in the 4%+ range, the yield pickup from EMLC may no longer be attractive.

Unless the macro situation changes, I would recommend investors avoid the EMLC ETF.