Apple Is Reaching For The Top Of Its Trading Range (Technical Analysis)

Mar. 29, 2023 10:20 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
Summary

  • This is a technical analysis article. Apple Inc. is reaching for the top of its well-established trading range between $130 and $175.
  • Due to this trading range, Apple is not hurting portfolio performance. It is like “closet indexing,” providing an Index-like return or better.
  • You can see Apple’s performance vs. the Index on the chart below. As price swings in a trading range, Apple swings in performance relative to the Index.
  • As it approaches the top of the trading range, Apple is outperforming the Index.
  • We expect this bear market to turn down again to retest the bottom. We think that will take Apple down to retest $130. It may be a buy at $130, but we don’t think it is at $175.
Hiking path along alpine ridge line, Augstmatthorn, Switzerland

James O'Neil/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In a trading range stock like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), you can see clearly the path up to the top of the trading range, as well as the path back down. Bullish moves in the market

Chaikin Money Flow Has Topped Out

Apple Testing Top of the Trading Range $130 to $175 (StockCharts.com)



This article was written by

Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
7.29K Followers
Every day we look for index beaters for investing and trading.

Tom’s book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers" is available on StockCharts.com and Amazon. The StocksInDemand.com system is designed to make money using a combined fundamental and technical grade for each stock. Tom received his MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he taught courses on the stock market. He marketed fundamental research, technical research and quantitative research to professional portfolio managers during his Wall St. career. 

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are u sed by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Comments (2)

