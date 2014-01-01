SA Interview: Investing In Energy With The Energy Realist

Summary

  • The Energy Realist has 20 years of finance and accounting experience in the energy industry. The Energy Realist is also a CFA charterholder and has been actively managing their personal portfolio for 10 years.
  • The bull thesis for oilfield services providers, why small cap energy stocks may outperform large caps over the next few years and key takeaways from the boom-bust nature of the energy sector are topics discussed.
  • The Energy Realist shares a long thesis on Talos Energy and Oil States International.

Feature interview


The Energy Realist has 20 years of finance and accounting experience in the energy industry. The Energy Realist is also a CFA charterholder and has been actively managing their personal portfolio for 10 years. We discussed the importance of looking at the prevalent macro themes before identifying companies that can best capitalize on them, how investors should approach the ESG trend and an “out of consensus” call on the challenges for US shale ahead.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

The Energy Realist: As a value-oriented investor, I look for sectors and companies that are out of favor and can be bought at attractive multiples. In the last few years, most opportunities have been in the energy sector due to a unique set of factors that has been in the making since 2014, the year which marked the prior peak in oil prices. That said, I periodically run broader screens, but right now very few prospects outside of energy meet my investment criteria. Second, like everyone else, I also prefer to invest in companies that I understand well. As most of my professional experience has been tied to the energy sector, it is easier for me to understand companies' business models or read their financials. In industries where I am less knowledgeable, I am more likely to go for an ETF.

SA: To follow up, what does your idea gen process look like? Where/how have you typically found your best ideas? How (if at all) do you use stock screeners?

The Energy Realist: I like to identify the prevalent macro theme and then look for the companies that can best capitalize on it. For example, in 2021-2022 most energy stocks went

This article was written by

I believe in the value approach to investing and focus on the energy sector. I write mostly about stocks I own. Twitter: @_EnergyRealist  Disclaimer: My articles, blog posts and comments on this platform do not constitute investment recommendations, but rather express my personal opinions and are for informational purposes only. I am not a registered investment advisor and none of my writings should be considered as investment advice. While I do my best to ensure I present correct factual information, I cannot guarantee that my articles or posts are error-free. You should perform your own due diligence before acting upon any information contained therein.

