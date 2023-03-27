8 Defensive Dividend Stars That Could Help You Retire Rich

Mar. 30, 2023 9:30 AM ETABT, DUK, JNJ, LMT, MKC, NOC, PEP, XLV12 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.42K Followers

Summary

  • Most people are far behind on their retirement goals - often without realizing it.
  • In this article, I present conservative dividend growth investing as a suitable way to achieve long-term financial goals with subdued risks (getting rich slowly).
  • In light of this, I present eight stocks that have fantastic conservative dividend growth characteristics suitable to help you and me reach our financial goals.
Money gradually piled highly and precess from start to goal

takasuu

Introduction

In this article, we'll do two things.

First, we start with a discussion of the importance of successful investing, given the looming retirement funding gap in the future. Moreover, as we're once again in a volatile bear market, I want to highlight why it's

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.42K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOC, DUK, PEP, LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments (12)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.