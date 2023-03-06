Money Supply Is Flashing Red

Summary

  • Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply in February fell $121B, and the Money Supply in January was revised from positive $31B to -$142B.
  • Incredibly, even with the contracting money supply, the Fed is still not doing enough to solve the inflation problem.
  • The Fed continues to play an extremely dangerous game.

By SchiffGold

Seasonally Adjusted Money Supply in February fell $121B, and the Money Supply in January was revised from positive $31B to -$142B. This is a major revision and now means the Money Supply has fallen for seven straight months.

Month over Month change in M2 Seasonally Adjusted

Figure: 1 MoM M2 Change (Seasonally Adjusted)

Month over Month change in M2 Non-Seasonally Adjusted

Figure: 2 MoM M2 Change (Non-Seasonally Adjusted)

M2 Monthly Money Supply

Figure: 3 M2 Growth Rates

Seasonally Adjusted M2 Average Monthly Growth Rate

Figure: 4 Average Monthly Growth Rates

Week over Week change in M2 Non-Seasonally Adjusted

Figure: 5 WoW M2 Change

Weekly Averages
Figure: 6 WoW Trailing 13-week Average Money Supply Growth

13-week Annualized Money Supply by Calendar year

Figure: 7 Yearly 13-week Overlay

M2 YoY Money Supply and Fed Funds Rate

Figure: 8 YoY M2 Change with CPI and Fed Funds

Seasonally Adjusted M2 Monthly Money Supply and Annualized growth rate

Figure: 9 M2 with Growth Rate

13-week Annualized M2 with S&P 500 Log Returns

Figure: 10 13-week M2 Annualized and S&P 500

Overnight Reverse Repo: Treasury Securities Sold by the Fed

Figure: 11 Fed Reverse Repurchase Agreements

SchiffGold is a full-service, discount precious metals dealer specializing in investment-grade gold and silver bullion. We offer a range of related services, from vault storage partners to physical gold IRAs. Renowned investor Peter Schiff founded SchiffGold in 2010 to provide a trustworthy source of bullion for his brokerage clients. Peter has always advised long-term investment in physical precious metals as an inflation-proof store of value. Unfortunately, he found far too many gold buyers were getting swindled by big companies pushing numismatics at high markups. SchiffGold is his answer — an honest gold dealer that sells only the most liquid bullion products in the world at the lowest possible prices.

Comments (1)

