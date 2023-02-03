RHJ

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GMBXF).

As of December 31, 2022, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of its capital stock.

SCCO Company presentation (SCCO Presentation)

The company is an integrated producer of copper, representing about 77% of the revenue in 2022, and other metals (mainly molybdenum, silver, and zinc).

The company operates mining operations, smelting, and refining facilities in Peru and Mexico (See picture below). SCCO copper reserves are 44.8 MMT as of December 2022. Production cash cost was $0.78 per pound, leaving a comfortable profit margin.

From the most recent company December presentation, Southern Copper also conducts exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador.

SCCO Company overview Presentation (SCCO Presentation)

1 - Summary

On February 3, 2023, SCCO reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings of $1.17 per share on a net sale of $2,820.3 million, beating analysts' expectations. Revenues were about the same as the prior-year quarter.

The revenues for copper were $7,737 million in 2022, or 77% of the total revenues, as shown below:

SCCO 2022 Revenues per metal (Fun Trading)

Cash flow from operating activities in 4Q22 was $1,081.9 million, representing a decrease of 11.9% over the $1,227.7 million posted in 4Q21.

An essential element to consider: Southern Copper Corporation owns the world's largest copper reserves at 42.4 MMT. SCCO's total production is expected to be 1.6 M tons by 2032, with a cash cost of $0.78 per pound in 2022.

SCCO Premier producer of copper (SCCO Presentation)

2 - Stock performance

Southern Copper is the second copper company I cover at Seeking Alpha, after Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX).

Both companies have recovered significantly from July-August 2022 lows due to a significant drop in the copper price and lingering fear of recession.

However, the miners have turned around since October, and SCCO is down 7% YoY, outperforming FCX and COPX.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

Southern Copper and Freeport McMoRan are two solid copper companies in terms of balance sheets that pay generous dividends.

The main difference between FCX and SCCO is that the latter is not producing significant gold and, thus, is more correlated to copper price fluctuation. The copper price is down approximately 14% YoY despite recovering from a low in July/August last year.

SCCO 1-Year copper silver and Gold performance (Fun Trading StockCharts)

The outlook for copper is still uncertain, even if the market is pushing for a bullish future. The copper price has increased significantly since the low in July but is now plateauing just below $4.20 per pound and is slowly retracing.

The copper market is expected to experience another volatile 2023 as the base metal will be caught between a possible painful global recession and the shift to green energy with rising demand for EVs. The possible China re-opening helped earlier this year but is fading away now.

Investors are continuing to monitor the extent of improved Chinese purchasing after the country’s economic reopening, as new home sales grew for a third straight week in 16 major cities. Industrial demand is also expected to pick up as the government is set to announce further stimulus measures at its National People’s Congress in March.

In the conference call, CFO Raul Jacob said:

let me say that 2022 was a very challenging year for us. We have faced some difficulties in the economies where we operate, which has tested our strengths and ability to operate at competitive terms. On top of lower metal prices and inflation, we had to deal with the 54 days Cuajone stoppage in the first half of 2022. Nonetheless, we have persevered bolstered by the resilience of our workforce, SCC's strength and our strong financial position.

SCCO Copper price 6-month history (Kitco)

One lingering issue for Southern Copper is its substantial presence in Peru which I have discussed above. Caution here.

Thus, long-term investors should continue accumulating this highly cyclical stock on any significant weakness. But, due to extreme volatility in the copper demand, I recommend short-term trading LIFO. About 30% to 40% should be allocated to this task to minimize the risks of a sudden severe retracement that can happen without warning.

Southern Copper - 4Q22 - Balance Sheet and Trend History - The Raw Numbers

Southern Copper 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Total Revenues in $ Million 2,823.7 2,763.8 2,306.9 2,156.9 2,820.3 Net income in $ Million 832.9 784.7 432.3 519.0 902.4 EBITDA $ Million 1,728.5 1,683.0 1,025.7 1,025.7 1,649.8 EPS diluted in $/share 1.08 1.02 0.56 0.67 1.17 Cash from Operations in $ Million 1,227.7 820.7 309.9 590.1 1,081.9 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 196.8 205.2 224.6 227.9 290.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,030.9 615.5 85.3 362.2 791.0 Total cash $ Million 3,488.9 3,253.7 2,355.7 2,184.8 2,278.06 Total Long-term Debt in $ Million 6,547.6 6,548.5 6.549.4 6,550.3 6,251.2 Dividend $/sh 1.00 1.25 0.75 0.50 1.00 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1 773.1 Click to enlarge

Source: Southern Copper release.

Analysis: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, and Copper/Silver/Molybdenum Production

1 - Revenues were $2,820.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022

SCCO Quarterly revenue history (Fun Trading)

Southern Copper's earnings per diluted share were $1.17 per share, and revenues were $2.820 billion. The 4Q22 adjusted EBITDA was $1,647.5 million, which represented a decrease of 4.6% from the $1,726.5 million registered in 4Q21.

4Q22 net income was $902.4 million, representing an 8.3% increase compared to the $832.9 million in 4Q21.

On January 26, 2023, the Board of Directors authorized a $1.00 per share or a yield of 5.42%.

SCCO is considered a low-cost operation with a cash cost per pound of $0.78 net of by-products or $2.02 per pound in 2022. It left a 44% profit margin in 2022.

SCCO Low-cost operations (SCCO Presentation)

2 - Free cash flow was $791 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

SCCO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: I calculate the generic free cash flow using the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Trailing 12-month free cash flow was $1,854 million, with $791.0 million in 4Q22.

3 - Net debt was $4.27 billion on December 31, 2022

SCCO Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading) On December 31, 2022, SCCO had $2.278 billion in consolidated cash and long-term debt of $6.25 billion. The net debt to EBITDA for 2022 is 0.7x, which is excellent.

4 - Production analysis - Copper-Cu, Silver-Ag, and Molybdenum-Mo.

Note: The weight in metric tons is equal to 2,204.6 pounds

Price 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 Copper price realized - Cu (Comex) $/Lbs 4.40 4.53 4.32 3.51 3.63 Silver price Realized - Ag $/oz 23.36 24.05 22.65 19.10 21.25 Molybdenum price realized - Mo $/Lbs 18.53 18.99 18.30 16.00 21.17 Zinc price $/Lbs 1.53 1.70 1.78 1.48 1.36 Gold $/oz 1,795 1,874 1,872 1,728 1,729 Click to enlarge

Copper Production for 4Q22 was 531.9 Cu M lbs and 532.3 Cu M lbs, including third party (sold 512.7 M lbs). The copper price was $3.63 per Lb in 4Q22 (see table above).

SCCO Quarterly Production history per metal (Fun Trading)

Higher sales volumes primarily drove revenues for copper, silver, and zinc. However, molybdenum sales volumes dropped this quarter.

Also, molybdenum prices increased by 14.2% during the quarter, whereas prices dropped for copper, silver, and zinc, as shown in the table above. In the press release:

Mined silver production increased 9.6% in 4Q22, driven upward by higher production at our IMMSA, Buenavista and Cuajone operations. Molybdenum production decreased (-15.6)% in 4Q22 compared to 4Q21, which was primarily attributable to lower production at the Toquepala mine. Mined zinc production decreased 7.4% this quarter, mainly due to a drop in production at the Charcas unit.

Technical Analysis and Commentary

SCCO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

SCCO forms an ascending triangle pattern with resistance at $76 and support at $72.

Ascending triangle patterns are bullish. They indicate that the SCCO price will likely climb higher as the Apex pattern closes. RSI is 55 and shows a potential retest of the strong resistance soon.

I recommend selling about 40%-50% of your position LIFO (assuming a profit, never sell at a loss) between $75 and $76 with possible higher resistance at $78 if the copper price turns bullish well above $4.25 in 2023, which is not probable due to the FED' hawkish action pushing the world economy into a brutal recession and bank turmoil.

Conversely, I recommend buying Southern Copper Corporation back and accumulating at or between $72.2 and $70.5, with potential lower support at $66.

Also, it is crucial to closely follow what is happening in Peru, which represents a large part of the SCCO's revenues. I said recently in my article about BVN:

However, the political instability in Peru is a concerning risk that cannot be eliminated when adopting your investing BVN strategy. The risk of production hiccups and violent protests in Peru is elevated and should not be taken lightly, even if BVN mining facilities performed normally.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.