Summary

  • On February 3, 2023, Southern Copper Corporation reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings of $1.17 per share on a net sale of $2,820.3 million, beating analysts' expectations.
  • Copper Production for 4Q22 was 531.9 Cu M lbs and 532.3 Cu M lbs, including third party (sold 512.7 M lbs). The copper price was $3.63 per Lb in 4Q22.
  • I recommend buying back and accumulating Southern Copper Corporation at or between $72.2 and $70.5, with potential lower support at $66.
copper ore, macro photography, ore extraction mine, metal used in the production of conductive material

RHJ

Introduction

The Phoenix-based Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is a majority-owned, indirect subsidiary of Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GMBXF).

As of December 31, 2022, Grupo Mexico, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Americas Mining Corp ("AMC"), owns 88.91% of its capital stock.

Southern Copper Overview

SCCO Company presentation (SCCO Presentation)

Map

SCCO Company overview Presentation (SCCO Presentation)

Chart

SCCO 2022 Revenues per metal (Fun Trading)

Table

SCCO Premier producer of copper (SCCO Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

SCCO 1-Year copper silver and Gold performance (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart

SCCO Copper price 6-month history (Kitco)

Chart

SCCO Quarterly revenue history (Fun Trading)

Table

SCCO Low-cost operations (SCCO Presentation)

Southern Copper free cash flow

SCCO Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Southern Copper cash vs. debt

SCCO Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

On December 31, 2022, SCCO had $2.278 billion in consolidated cash and long-term debt of $6.25 billion. The net debt to EBITDA for 2022 is 0.7x, which is excellent.

Southern Copper production per metal history

SCCO Quarterly Production history per metal (Fun Trading)

SCCO technical Chart

SCCO TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term frequently SCCO and own a very small long-term position that I will increase below $68.

Comments (1)

