Slowing growth and high stock-based compensation expenses make DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) look overvalued.

Company Profile

DASH is a third-party logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent delivery drivers. The company operates its namesake marketplace in 4 countries, as well as the Wolt marketplace in 23 countries.

Consumers can order a delivery from select merchants online and through DASH's mobile app. Consumers can get things delivered from places such as restaurants, grocery stores, pet stores, convenience stores, and retailers, among other places. DASH also offers membership programs that allow frequent consumers to reduce the delivery and service fees they are charged.

The company also offers platform services that allow merchants to set up white-label delivery fulfillment services through their own websites and apps using the DASH platform. The service also allows merchants to use a DoorDash Storefront so they don't have to invest in in-house engineering or logistics.

Opportunities and Risks

In the food delivery business, scale is of critical importance, and on that front DASH the clear market share leader with about 65% share in the U.S. Uber Eats, owned by Uber (UBER), is a distant second with only 23% share. As of now, DASH's decision to aggressively make a land grab has paid off, forgoing profits for share early at the start of the food delivery wars.

Bloomberg 2nd Measure

Third-party delivery, meanwhile, could still be in the earlier innings. According to Grand View Research, online food delivery in North America is expected to grow at an over 18% CAGR through 2030. Most of this will come from platform-to-consumer services such as those offered by DASH. As such, as the market leader in this area, it is well positioned.

Grand View Research

Other categories, meanwhile, have been growing even faster than restaurant delivery. Its U.S. grocery business, for example, doubled in Q4. Non-restaurant categories are smaller but represent an intriguing opportunity. Discussing the subject on its Q4 call, CFO Prabir Adarkar said:

"First, we see a growing number of new customers starting with non-restaurant categories. So yes, it is a source of customer acquisition because there might be customers out there that didn't find the restaurant they were looking for. And now they find DoorDash interesting because their favorite grocery store, their favorite convenience store is on the platform. So yes, a growing number of new customers start their journey with DoorDash with the new -- with the non-restaurant categories. Second, at least -- and this is based on early signals, the work we've done, at least so far, preliminary seems to suggest that customers who order from both restaurants and non-restaurant categories have an increase in their order rate, which is the product of retention and order frequency compared to those that are single categories. "So both of these things are important reasons for us to continue building a multi-category in order to be all things local commerce for our cities. And the last point I'll make is we're seeing increasing adoption of our new verticals amongst our MAU base. So we've said in Q4 last year, 14% of our MAUs had purchased from non-restaurant categories. That number in Q4 this year was 17%. So we're seeing steady growth, which is increased adoption in a larger base year-on-year of revenues."

International is another big opportunity for DASH, which it is looking to take advantage of through its acquisition of Finland-based Wolt. While Wolt can be expanded into more countries, the company has also done well expanding beyond food, similar to DoorDash, really driving growth. Wolt showed strong growth of 50% in 2022, growing much faster than European peers.

On its Q4 earnings call, CEO Tony Xu talked about some of the opportunities it is seeing with Wolt, saying:

"There's a couple of things that we're pretty excited about. One is just how under-penetrated it is in most of its geographies. And even its most mature established markets, Wolt actually serves a fraction of the actual population. And second, to the premise of the question, there are quite a lot of products that Wolt hasn't yet introduced. And in most of these markets, I think there also doesn't really exist that much e-commerce in terms of its behavior relative to some of what you see here in the United States, and so I think there's a lot of opportunity across a variety of vectors for growth."

When looking at risks, food delivery can be an expensive proposition for the consumer, and as such they tend to look for the best deals. As such, customer loyalty isn't always high, and switching between apps isn't that difficult. While DASH and others have introduced subscriptions to try to make the platform stickier, there is a lot of churn in the first 6 months of the subscription.

Bloomberg 2nd Measure

DASH also isn't immune to an economic recession. Using its service is convenient for consumers, but it is also much more expensive for customers than pick-up. From delivery fees, to service fees, to restaurant prices being higher on third-party apps, plus tipping the driver, the costs really add up to use these services. North American growth decelerated in 2022, and a recession could certainly hinder its business if one happens in 2023.

DASH also has faced some risks around the use of whether its delivery people should be classified as independent contractors. It and other companies got a boost earlier this month when a California court overturned a lower court's decision that wanted to classify gig workers as employees. However, the decision is expected to be appealed to the California Supreme Court, and other states have also scrutinized the practice of classifying drivers as contractors. Having to classify workers as employees would add a lot of costs to companies like DASH.

Meanwhile, while DASH has nicely growth revenue and EBITDA, there are some concerns underneath those numbers. Stock-based compensation, which is excluded from EBITDA, has been huge and has far exceeded EBITDA. Last year it rose from $486 million to $889 million, far exceeding adjusted EBITDA of $361 million in 2022 and $289 million in 2021.

Stock-based compensation is a real expense, and very high numbers are used as a way for companies to pay employees without it showing up as a cash expense when looking at EBITDA. This practice can juice companies' EBITDA numbers and make them look a lot better than they actually are.

DASH looks particularly egregious in this practice. In fact, they laid out $400 million in cash to buy back stock last year, just to counteract its use of stock-based compensation. If DASH were to pay its employees in cash instead of SBC, it would have generated negative EBITDA.

For its part DASH tries to defend this practice saying that "34% of our stock-based compensation expense [are] related to costs that were either one-time in nature or likely deviate from the cash equivalent cost."

Valuation

Turning to valuation, DASH trades at nearly 30x the 2023 EBITDA consensus of $678.6 million. Based on the 2024 EBITDA consensus of $1.1 billion, it is valued at 19x.

On a PE basis, it trades at a forward PE of 86.5x.

The company is projected to grow revenue 20.6% in 2023.

The stock trades at a large premium to its peer group, despite its only slightly higher projected growth. Its use of SBC as a percentage of revenue is also very high compared to its peers outside of Lyft (LYFT). Based on that ratio, Amazon (AMZN), UBER, and Just Eat Takeaway are all less than half that of DASH, which saw SBC of about 13.5% of its 2022 revenue.

DASH Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

Given its slowing growth and arguably over-exaggerated EBITDA (given its high SBC), DASH looks very overvalued in my view. It has a nice market opportunity, but also one that has proven difficult to really scale well at this point. With revenue growth projected to fall into the teens in 2024 and customers not particularly sticky, I don't feel the business model deserves the premium the market is currently assigning it.

The egregious used of stock-based compensation is also something that investors are finally starting to care about, after ignoring the issue at many companies pre-pandemic. DASH is a prime offender and I believe it authorizing to buy back stock just shows what type of thing the company is actually doing.