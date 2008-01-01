DoorDash Is Delivering A Lot Of Stock Based Compensation

Mar. 29, 2023 12:37 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
554 Followers

Summary

  • High stock-based compensation expenses skew DASH's EBITDA numbers.
  • Issuing a ton of RSUs and then buying back stock looks like a way to prop up EBITDA in my view.
  • Even without the SBC issues, the stock looks overvalued as growth is starting to slow.

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering

Michael M. Santiago

Slowing growth and high stock-based compensation expenses make DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) look overvalued.

Company Profile

DASH is a third-party logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent delivery drivers. The company operates its namesake marketplace in 4 countries, as well as the

DASH Market Share

Bloomberg 2nd Measure

Food Delivery CAGR

Grand View Research

DASH Retention

Bloomberg 2nd Measure

DASH Valuation Vs Peers

DASH Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
554 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.