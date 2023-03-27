QQQ: Follow The Fed, One More And I'm Out

Mar. 29, 2023 12:52 PM ETInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ)COMP.IND2 Comments
The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
Investing Groups

Summary

  • Liquidity is back in the market, which is great news for stocks.
  • Tech stocks are especially oversold here, but most companies in the sector have already improved their fundamentals.
  • I believe we could see the Invesco QQQ ETF reach new all-time highs in the next 12 months.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Technically Crypto. Learn More »

Abstract circuit board with a lot of micro chips

sankai

Thesis Summary

Despite what some would call a very challenging macro environment, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is now up close to 20% since hitting a low in November.

From a macro perspective, it looks like liquidity could be on the up. Fundamentally, a

Fed Balance Sheet

Fed Balance Sheet (FRED)

Interest Rate dot plot

Interest Rate dot plot (CMEWatch)

QQQ

QQQ (TradingView)

QQQ TA

QQQ TA (Author's work)

QQQ TA

QQQ TA (Author's work)

QQQ sector breakdown

QQQ sector breakdown (SA)

QQQ Holdings

QQQ Holdings (SA)

Macro moves markets, and that's what we look at.

Join Technically Crypto to stay ahead of the latest news and macro trends. Learn the ins and outs of innovative technology and how you can profit from them.

- Access to our Portfolio

- Deep dive Macro reports

- Regular news updates

This article was written by

The Digital Trend profile picture
The Digital Trend
16.36K Followers
In-depth analysis on Bitcoin, Altcoins and the technology that powers them.

The Value Trend is now The Digital Trend.  

We believe the greatest opportunities of the next decade will be in innovative technologies and cryptocurrencies, so this is where we focus our analysis.

We felt a brand update would help our readers better understand our work. 

The world is turning digital and so should your portfolio!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.