sankai

Thesis Summary

Despite what some would call a very challenging macro environment, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is now up close to 20% since hitting a low in November.

From a macro perspective, it looks like liquidity could be on the up. Fundamentally, a lot of tech stocks are looking well positioned for the next year, with more attractive valuations and a leaner business mode. And technically, momentum has shifted to the upside.

All these factors combined make me think we could be in for a good 12 months. However, caution may be warranted in the future, as the U.S. economy might enter into a deep recession.

Given this, I am giving the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) a Buy rating, as I believe this is one of the best vehicles to gain diversified exposure into a segment that is poised to do well as liquidity dynamics shift.

Hello Again QE

In response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) (OTC:SIVBQ) and Signature Bank (SBNY), the Fed has extended a new loan facility to banks, and the size of its balance sheet is on the up.

Fed Balance Sheet (FRED)

Almost a year of QT has been erased in a matter of weeks. Now, there are arguments that can be made that this is not actually QE, but this is ultimately going to contribute to increased liquidity, and this may only be half of the story.

Interest Rate dot plot (CMEWatch)

Market participants are also expecting the Federal Reserve to begin to cut rates in 2023. The red dot shows the rate implied by the Fed Funds futures, and it's currently at 3.25%. This would imply that investors believe the Fed will cut rates, probably more than once already this year.

Add to this the fact that global liquidity has already shown to be increasing and that economic data is still strong in the U.S., and we have a perfect recipe for a bull run in 2023.

Technical Analysis

Now, in order to understand where we are going, looking at the QQQ chart can be very helpful. First off, let's look at how the Nasdaq has behaved leading to and during rate cuts:

QQQ (TradingView)

Now, what's interesting to see is that in 2000 and 2007, rate cuts happened just ahead of big market selloffs. More recently, however, cuts in 2019 led to a significant rally just before the 2020 crash.

Obviously, there are a lot more factors than rates that come into the equation, like unemployment and the overall strength of the economy. In 2000 and 2007, the Fed cut rates as unemployment was on the rise. Very different to 2019, when the Fed cut with strong employment.

I see today's situation more like 2019. The Fed may have to cut to help banks, but the overall economy is still very strong.

Now, let's look at our Elliott Wave analysis of the QQQ.

QQQ TA (Author's work)

First off, looking at the chart, we have a very clean five-wave structure in place. The recent bottom we hit at 259.51 in QQQ lines up perfectly with the 50% retracement of the wave III, and this is an ideal place for a wave IV bottom.

The rally off the lows isn't clearly impulsive, but I can count this as an ABC to form a wave 1, followed by a wave 2 retracement that also retraced 50%. Let's zoom in to see this better:

QQQ TA (Author's work)

From a charting perspective, we could also talk about the formation of a bull-flag in the last month. The upper trendline is now supported, and as long as we can hold above it, I remain bullish.

Measuring the length of wave 1 from the bottom of wave 2, the 1.618 ext projects us up towards 391. Wave 3 should top somewhere around here, but ultimately, this impulse could take us well into the 422-477 region in wave 5.

That said, once this final rally completes, we could look at a significant correction in the Nasdaq and equities in general.

QQQ Stock Fundamentals

The QQQ is perhaps the best way for retail investors to get exposure to the stocks in the Nasdaq-100. Beyond the technical analysis of the index, we have to concede that performance will be a result of the individual stock performance of each of the stocks that makes up this ETF.

QQQ sector breakdown (SA)

First off, looking at the sector distribution, the QQQ is mostly made up of tech-related stocks, 49.78%. Communication and consumer cyclicals combined make up about 30%. The tech sector has been one of the hardest hit in this rate-cutting cycle, but I believe companies in the QQQ are now well-positioned for a turnaround.

QQQ Holdings (SA)

Top holdings for the QQQ include Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA), and Meta (META)

While each stock has its own unique situation, there are some general trends we have seen in the tech sector that apply to all of these.

First off, valuations are a lot more attractive today than they were 12 months ago. These companies are still down nearly 30% since their all-time highs, offering us a good place to add for the long term.

Secondly, a lot of these companies have learned from the excesses of the pandemic and have already taken measures in the right direction. While general employment has been strong, it is no secret that tech layoffs have been the norm over the last 6 months. These companies are learning to do more with less, and that is good news for earnings.

Lastly, most of these companies are set to benefit from the recent advancements in AI strongly. MSFT has already rallied strongly since partnering with OpenAI. Alphabet is in my opinion the strongest AI plays, and even Apple and Amazon could improve their output through a mixture of AI and robotics.

Ultimately, it's clear that these companies have learned their lessons, making themselves leaner and more efficient. Most of the companies in the QQQ are large, quality companies with good earnings and cash flow, and that makes the QQQ worth holding.

Risks

With that said, the biggest risk to QQQ and stocks in general is a weakening of the U.S. economy. Right now, it seems like a recession could still take some time to materialize, but this could quickly change if the banking crisis begins to affect the housing market.

In fact, commercial real estate has been highlighted by many as a vulnerable area. Real estate is a very important sector for the economy and could trigger much higher unemployment as well as a loss in consumer confidence.

For now, though, we can only sit back and be very wary of the data coming out.

Takeaway

In conclusion, I believe we, at the very least, have a good risk/reward set-up to go long QQQ. We have sold off substantially over the last 12 months, but the last few have shown an encouraging change of trend. Liquidity is back, and valuations are still attractive. I think the Nasdaq could give us one more blow-off top, before a more substantial correction takes place.