Arista Networks Could Be Headed For A Bull Run

Mar. 29, 2023 1:02 PM ETArista Networks, Inc. (ANET)META, MSFT4 Comments
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.43K Followers

Summary

  • We’re buy-rated on Arista Networks.
  • We expect Arista to outperform, driven by higher ASP and demand tailwinds as the industry transitions to 400G.
  • Still, we expect Arista to experience a more mixed data center and enterprise spending environment in 1H23.
  • We expect Arista to experience a stock rally in the long term. We see favorable entry points into the stock at current levels and recommend investors buy in.

Arista Networks (previously Arastra) headquarters located in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

We're bullish on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). We like Arista's position in the cloud networking solutions space and expect the company to outperform in FY2023, driven by a strong backlog and increased industry transition to 400G. Let's backtrack and discuss

231

YCharts

rss

TechStockPros

2313

TechStockPros

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
6.43K Followers
At Tech Stock Pros, we level the playing field for retail investors by providing the best-in-class research that is only accessible to institutional investors. We are the focal point where tech engineering and investment meet. We started as engineers with years of experience at high-tech companies before earning an MBA. Since then, we’ve been top-ranked (Starmine Thomson Reuters, Factset, Institutional Investors) tech equity analysts at Wall Street bulges. We are objective in our assessment of the technologies involved and frequently take contrarian positions after a thorough investigation into the hype and conventional wisdom. We are your eyes into the market; we monitor and specialize in technology stocks from an industry-first approach to provide best-in-class investment research to retail investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.