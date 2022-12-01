EWN: 2023 Is Shaping Up To Be A Much Better Year For Dutch Equities

Mar. 29, 2023 1:16 PM ETiShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.94K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, a low-cost investment vehicle for Dutch equities, has generally outperformed its Euro-area peers over the years.
  • With inflation likely to have peaked, consumer confidence recovering, and plenty of excess savings on the sidelines, the Dutch economy is in a much better place.
  • EWN's portfolio might screen expensively at first glance, but given its outsized exposure to high-growth tech giants like ASML, the rest of its holdings are priced quite reasonably.

Amsterdam downtown - Amstel river, old houses and a bridge. Nice view of the famous city of Amsterdam. Travel to Europe.

a_Taiga

The Netherlands narrowly avoided a recession with a positive fourth-quarter GDP growth print, led by higher exports and resilient household consumption. This bodes well for 2023, as the Dutch consumer continues to sit on excess accumulated savings and has benefited from an

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Sector Allocation

iShares

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Performance

iShares

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Distribution

Morningstar

Value-Added by Sector

Statistics Netherlands

Dutch Household Bank Balances

DNB

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.94K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.