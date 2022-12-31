ETV: Likely To Outperform In The Current Market, But Price Is Still Too High

Summary

  • Investors are desperately in need of income simply to maintain their lifestyles in today's inflationary environment.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund uses an interesting strategy of owning a portfolio of stocks and writing call options against the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 to generate income for investors.
  • The ETV closed-end fund is incredibly tech-heavy, which is a risk as these companies are unlikely to perform well until the bull market returns.
  • The fund recently had to cut its distribution due to severe losses in 2022, but it still yields 9.12%, and this is probably sustainable barring another market collapse.
  • The fund is at a more attractive valuation than normal, but it still looks overpriced.
There can be little doubt that one of the biggest problems facing most Americans today is the rapidly rising cost of living. This is quite clearly shown by looking at the consumer price index, which has been at least 6% higher

US CPI YOY

Trading Economics

ETV Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

ETV Top Ten Holdings

Eaton Vance

ETV Portfolio vs. SPY

Eaton Vance

ETV Dividend History

CEF Connect

