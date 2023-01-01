RFI: 8.5% Yield, Virtually No Office REIT Exposure

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund is a REIT-focused closed-end fund.
  • The REIT does not run any leverage and has an enviable track record.
  • The fund has a sub 1.5% exposure to Office REITs, a sector that has been battered as of late.
  • Interestingly enough, the RFI CEF is trading at a premium when other Cohen & Steers CEFs are trading at a discount.
  • The RFI fund is a conservative allocation to a sector that has been negatively impacted by rising rates.

Multi racial group of people working with Paperwork on a board room table at a business presentation or seminar.

courtneyk

Thesis

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, focused on REITs. As per its literature:

The investment objective of the Fund is to seek to achieve a high total return through

sectors

Sub-Sectors (Fund Fact Sheet)

holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

analytics

CEF Analytics (Author)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.34K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.