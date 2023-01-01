Greg Kelton/iStock via Getty Images

The transports niche of the Industrials sector has underperformed in the last six months. While keeping pace with the broad market, there has been weakness in the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) so far in 2023. I see shares of Wabtec as a buy on its momentum despite the stock being near what I consider to be fair value.

Industrials Outpacing the S&P 500 Since September

According to BofA Global Research, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) is one of the world's largest providers of technology-based products and services for the global freight rail and passenger transit industries. Its products are on most locomotives, freight cars, & transit cars and buses around the world. Wabtec has operations in more than 50 countries and its products are used in more than 100 countries. Nearly 60% of revenues are from customers outside the U.S. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Wabtec's roots trace back to the Westinghouse Air Brake Co., founded in 1896.

The $17.7 billion market cap Machinery industry company within the Industrials sector trades at a high 28.5 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 0.7% dividend yield, according to The Wall Street Journal.

With a rail cycle recovery in progress and some market share gains, Wabtec is in a good spot considering its international expansion. Also, broader trends in regulatory and ESG could benefit the rail space as efficient locomotives replace other modes of transportation. Key risks include downward global economic trends and the related possibility of a slowdown in replacement capex.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings rising at a robust low-double-digit percentage rate through 2025, so the high GAAP P/E is appropriate. The Bloomberg consensus forecast is slightly less sanguine compared to what BofA projects. Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as rising at a healthy clip over the coming quarters.

With both its operating and GAAP earnings multiples in the high teens and low 20s, coupled with impressive and consistent per-share profit growth, the PEG ratio stands at 1.98, which is above the stock's 5-year average of 1.75. Though the forward non-GAAP P/E is near the mean. Overall, I see the stock as near fair value, but it’s a solid growth name for those looking for that kind of exposure from the Industrials sector.

Wabtec: Earnings, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q1 2023 earnings date of Thursday, April 27 before the open. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

Digging into the upcoming Q1 release, data from Option Research & Technology Services (ORATS) show a small 3.7% earnings-related stock price swing after its upcoming quarterly report using the at-the-money straddle expiring soonest after the earnings date. While there have been few major moves in the previous quarterly reports, that is a low amount of premium in my view.

I think going long calls could be a wise play. And that’s supported by WAB’s strong EPS beat rate history and since the stock rallied post-earnings in each of the previous five reports. Using the $95 strike is attractive, too, which I outline below.

WAB: Cheap Options Ahead of Earnings

ORATS

The Technical Take

With shares near fair value, the chart is somewhat supportive here. Notice in the graph below that the stock put in a bearish RSI momentum divergence as the WEB inched higher from late last year through early March. The bears indeed grabbed hold of the stock, and shares dipped back to its 200-day moving average just below $95.

With a bounce here, I think being long with a stop under the month’s low of $93 can work. There’s also ample volume by price in the upper $80s to low $90s that should soften further blows. And with the stock outpacing both its sector and the broad market over the last six months, there’s bullish relative strength.

Overall, the technical picture looks bullish in my view.

WAB: Bearish Divergence Resolves In A Successful Test of the 200-Day

The Bottom Line

While I see the stock merely at fair value, the technicals warrant a bullish stance in this case on Wabtec. I think the all-time high close to $115 would be a good spot to take profits both technically and on valuation.