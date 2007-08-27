This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and current portfolios. As holdings change over time, reviews may be updated when necessary.
The First Trust Dow Jones STOXX European Select Dividend 30 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDD) is tracking the STOXX Europe Select Dividend 30 Index. It was launched on 8/27/2007, has 30 holdings, a 12-month distribution yield of 5.64% and a total expense ratio of 0.58%. Distributions are paid quarterly.
As described in the prospectus by First Trust, the underlying index selects companies in the STOXX Europe 600 Index that have a non-negative 5-year dividend growth rate and a dividend-to-earnings ratio of 60% or less.
For every eligible company, the dividend yield is divided by the dividend yield of its country index. Initially, the securities with the 30 best ratios are included in the index. Constituents are not removed as long as they are ranked in the top 60. When constituents are removed, the highest ranked candidates are added until reaching 30 constituents. They are weighted based on their net dividend yields, with a maximum weight of 15%. The index is reconstituted and rebalanced annually.
As of writing, the fund is quite balanced between large and mid-caps (53% and 47% of asset value, respectively).
In this article, I will use as a benchmark the MSCI Europe Investable Market Index, represented by the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR).
The two heaviest countries are the U.K. and France in both funds. The next chart plots FDD top 10 countries, representing 94% of assets. Please note that Sweden, which is in the top 10 of IEUR, is not in this list.
The fund is overweight in financials, with about 32% of asset value in this sector. It is followed by materials (19%) and utilities (13.5%). Other sectors weigh no more than 11% individually and 35% in aggregate. Compared to the benchmark, FDD massively overweights the top 3 sectors, as well as real estate, and to a lesser extent communication. It underweights industrials and ignores healthcare, consumer staples, technology and energy.
FDD looks much cheaper than the benchmark regarding the usual valuation ratios, reported in the next table. However, the weight of financials is skewing these ratios to the downside.
|
FDD
|
IEUR
|
P/E TTM
|
5.94
|
13.66
|
Price / Book
|
0.85
|
1.82
|
Price / Sales
|
0.63
|
1.27
|
Price / Cash Flow
|
4.25
|
8.85
The fund is quite concentrated: the top 10 holdings, listed below, represent 42.7% of asset value. Their individual weights are between 3.4% and 5.6%, so risks related to individual companies are moderate.
|
Security Name
|
Ticker
|
Weight
|
Sector
|
A.P. Moeller - Maersk A/S
|
MAERSKA.DC
|
5.58%
|
Industrials
|
Yara International ASA
|
YAR.NO
|
4.82%
|
Materials
|
Taylor Wimpey Plc
|
TW/.LN
|
4.73%
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Glencore Plc
|
GLEN.LN
|
4.60%
|
Materials
|
Rio Tinto Plc
|
RIO.LN
|
4.33%
|
Materials
|
Legal & General Group Plc
|
LGEN.LN
|
4.13%
|
Financials
|
Endesa, S.A.
|
ELE.SM
|
4.12%
|
Utilities
|
ACS, Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, S.A.
|
ACS.SM
|
3.59%
|
Industrials
|
Close Brothers Group Plc
|
CBG.LN
|
3.42%
|
Financials
|
NN Group N.V.
|
NN.NA
|
3.41%
|
Financials
The next chart compares total returns since IEUR inception (6/12/2014). FDD is lagging the MSCI index by about 20% in almost 9 years, which is about 2% in annualized return.
FDD has also been lagging in the last 12 months:
The share price has gone sideways since 2009, and it has lost 63% since 2007.
The next chart compares FDD with two international dividend ETFs, in the last 10 years: the First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend ETF (FGD) and the SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV). The 3 funds are almost on par.
The sum of annual distributions per share was $0.61 in 2012 and $0.69 in 2022: this is a weak annualized dividend growth rate of 1.2%.
The dollar went up about 25% vs. the euro since FDD inception, and about 22% in 10 years. Even measured in euros, performance stays quite underwhelming. The 10-year annualized dividend growth rate in Euro is below 2%. Some assets are not in euros (U.K., Norway, Switzerland), it’s just to reframe the fund’s performance from a European perspective.
First Trust Dow Jones STOXX European Select Dividend 30 Index ETF selects 30 European stocks based on their high yields relative to country averages. The U.K., France and Germany represent almost half of asset value. Valuation ratios look very attractive, but the fund is overweight in financials, which is a serious bias for these metrics. Compared to a European benchmark and to competitors, First Trust Dow Jones STOXX European Select Dividend 30 Index ETF historical and recent performance is average. Return and dividend growth look unattractive even from a Euro-based point of view.
Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now.
This article was written by
Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).
I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments