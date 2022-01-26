BYD Is Likely To Win The $25K EV Race

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.91K Followers

Summary

  • With TSLA yet to launch its $25K model, we reckon BYD may race ahead and capture meaningful market share domestically and internationally.
  • Despite the uncertain macroeconomic outlook, BYD already forged multiple partnerships/ dealerships in multiple territories, which could potentially boost its 2023 delivery numbers.
  • Assuming that it achieves the ambitious 4M deliveries in 2023, the stock's valuations may also be significantly boosted ahead, aided by improving profit margins.
  • Therefore, BYD remains a buy at these levels, with an excellent upside potential of 30.7%.

race car and checkered flag

Jerry Ballard/iStock via Getty Images

The Low-Cost EV Investment Thesis

BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) has become a force to be reckoned with in the global EV race, due to its well-diversified offerings across different needs and price points. The company already offers retail

BYD 2Y Stock Price

TradingView

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.91K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.