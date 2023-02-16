CoreCard Corporation (NYSE:CCRD) reported its Q4 2022 financial results on February 16, 2023, beating revenue and EPS consensus estimates.
The firm provides a range of payment processing services to businesses and consumers located in major global regions.
Since the stock looks fairly valued at around $28.00 and risks remain on the company's new platform development efforts and near-term macroeconomic outlook, I’m on Hold for CoreCard Corporation in the near term.
Norcross, Georgia-based CoreCard Corporation was founded in 1973 and provides a variety of financial payment technologies and related services to companies primarily located in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East.
The firm is headed by president and CEO Leland Strange, who was previously president of Quadram Corporation and has held board positions on numerous financial industry companies.
The company’s primary offerings include the following:
Service API
Various debit and credit cards
Buy now, pay later programs
Loyalty programs
Software solutions
Accounts receivable and loan transitions
Private label products.
The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partnerships and partner referrals.
According to a 2019 market research report, the market for payment processing services is expected to reach $62.3 billion by 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued growth in the number of merchants seeking integrated payment processing solutions and the entrance of new market participants with new technology offerings.
Major competitive vendors include:
PayPal
Global Payments
Block
Wirecard
Visa
Jack Henry & Associates
Paysafe Group
Naspers Limited
Others.
Total revenue by quarter has proceeded according to the following trajectory:
Gross profit margin by quarter has trended lower in recent quarters:
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have trended lower in recent quarters, a positive trend indicating the company is getting more efficient at generating incremental revenue:
Operating income by quarter has varied widely, remained positive but year-over-year operating margin has dropped:
Earnings per share (Diluted) have trended lower recently:
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, CCRD’s stock price has risen 1.9% vs. that of the Nasdaq 100 Index’ fall of 14%, as the chart indicates below:
As to its Q4 2022 financial results, total revenue rose 21.5% year-over-year and gross profit margin dropped 4.4 percentage points as it has trended lower in recent quarters.
SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower, a positive sign. However, operating income has varied greatly while earnings per share have been dropping.
For the balance sheet, the firm finished the quarter with $25.4 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $1.2 million, of which capital expenditures accounted for $8.7 million. The company paid $0.2 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
3.1
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
8.5
|
Price / Sales
|
3.5
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
44.6%
|
Net Income Margin
|
19.9%
|
GAAP EBITDA %
|
37.0%
|
Market Capitalization
|
$240,710,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$218,710,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$9,860,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$1.61
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:
Assuming generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $29.08 versus the current price of $28.03, indicating they are potentially currently more or less fully valued, with the given earnings, growth, and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q4 2022’s results, management highlighted its elevated development expenditures as it is building a new platform that it says is a "key component to future growth."
Presumably, that is referring to focusing its attention on building out the processing business rather than the licensing.
Management expects to see 20% to 30% growth in the processing business in 2023.
Looking ahead, the firm expects headcount to stabilize in 2023 after significant growth in this regard in 2022.
Regarding valuation, my discounted cash flow calculation suggests the stock may be fully valued at its current price of around $28.00.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook would be a delay in the buildout of its new platform, which is important to its future growth plans.
Since the stock looks fairly valued at around $28.00 and risks remain on the company's new platform development efforts and near-term macroeconomic outlook, I’m on Hold for CoreCard Corporation in the near term.
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions.
