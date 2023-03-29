IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 29, 2023 1:33 PM ETIceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.64K Followers

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 29, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eyal Shamir - CEO

Ronen Tsimerman - CFO & COO

Todd Kehrli - EVC Group, IR

Conference Call Participants

Kemp Dolliver - Brookline Capital Markets

Ben Haynor - Alliance Global Partners

Chaitanya G. - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for standing by. [Operator instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli. Please go ahead.

Todd Kehrli

Thank you, Operator, and welcome to IceCure Medical’s conference call to review the financial results for the 12 months ended December 31, 2022, and to provide an update on recent operational highlights. We ask that you refer to this morning’s press release and 20-F to review the audited 2022 year-end financial results. Participating on the call are IceCure Medical’s CEO, Eyal Shamir; and CFO & COO, Ronen Tsimerman. After the prepared comments, Eyal and Ronen will be available to address your questions.

Before we begin, I will take a moment to read a statement about forward-looking statements. This call and the question-and-answer session that follow it, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, seeks, estimates, and similar expressions, or variations of such words, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, we are using forward-looking statement in this presentation when we discuss the achievements we expect to accomplish as we continue to advance our growth strategy, our positioning to make significant commercial advances in key markets, pursuit of regulatory approvals in various jurisdictions, expansion of clinical applications, release of results from our clinical trials, potential market adoption and future sales of IceCure's minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, advancing regulatory and commercial strategies, strategic plans, and our belief that we are well-capitalized to execute on commercial opportunities to increase

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.